Colorado State

Craig Daily Press

Colorado Pork Producers to hold meeting Feb. 13 in Greeley

Industry members are invited to the Colorado Pork Producers annual meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 in Greeley. Pork producers, veterinarians, extension agents, leaders who work with swine products, students, educators, youth and other allied members are invited. Organizers are asking attendees to RSVP by 5 p.m. Feb. 9. The...
GREELEY, CO
KRDO

Statewide food stamp recipients to see reduction in benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program tasked with issuing food stamps to families in need is facing significant funding cutbacks. The recently passed federal spending bill will end extra emergency pandemic funding for SNAP and other assistance programs in March. SNAP recipients across the state are expected to see a decline of about $90 per month.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Thousands in Colorado seek funding to receive broadband internet

Thousands of rural Coloradans could be one step closer to gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to federal funding for broadband expansion throughout the country. Colorado could potentially receive upward of $800 million in federal aid for broadband installation thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Development program, better known as BEAD.BEAD, which is distributing more than $42 billion in funding, will help rural Americans gain access to broadband internet. By expanding access to these online services, rural Coloradans will be more easily able to have access to the same quality internet that their urban counterparts already have.Coloradans like Michael...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado

Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
publicnewsservice.org

Rising Utility Bills Unsustainable for Many Colorado Households

Experts are warning Colorado households utility bills currently making their way to mailboxes are likely to be even higher than the supersized bills people received for November's energy use. Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said as energy prices have remained stubbornly high, December brought an arctic...
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Program to help pay energy bills seeing record number of applicants

For months Coloradoans have been speaking out about rising energy bills."I feel trapped. There's no alternative you either take this or you freeze to death, Barbara Drennan told CBS News Colorado in December, concerned about how they'll afford other necessities."It's squeezing me out of money I need just to buy food, clothing, pay for my car insurance," Cathy Mesorole said.In some cases, those bills are more than doubling."$344.38," she said, looking at her latest bill.Their concerns are being felt by the organization set up to help.Theresa Kullen is the program manager for Colorado's low-income energy assistance program (LEAP)."While heating costs...
COLORADO STATE
tsln.com

Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal

Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan

Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
COLORADO STATE

