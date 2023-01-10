Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Colorado Pork Producers to hold meeting Feb. 13 in Greeley
Industry members are invited to the Colorado Pork Producers annual meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 in Greeley. Pork producers, veterinarians, extension agents, leaders who work with swine products, students, educators, youth and other allied members are invited. Organizers are asking attendees to RSVP by 5 p.m. Feb. 9. The...
KRDO
Statewide food stamp recipients to see reduction in benefits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program tasked with issuing food stamps to families in need is facing significant funding cutbacks. The recently passed federal spending bill will end extra emergency pandemic funding for SNAP and other assistance programs in March. SNAP recipients across the state are expected to see a decline of about $90 per month.
Thousands in Colorado seek funding to receive broadband internet
Thousands of rural Coloradans could be one step closer to gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to federal funding for broadband expansion throughout the country. Colorado could potentially receive upward of $800 million in federal aid for broadband installation thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Development program, better known as BEAD.BEAD, which is distributing more than $42 billion in funding, will help rural Americans gain access to broadband internet. By expanding access to these online services, rural Coloradans will be more easily able to have access to the same quality internet that their urban counterparts already have.Coloradans like Michael...
Westword
New Study Explores Costs Versus Benefits of Oil and Gas Industry in Colorado
What has the oil and gas industry done for you lately?. The answer may have come just as the 2023 legislative session begins in Colorado, via a new study by the Colorado Fiscal Institute that attempts to illuminate a cost-benefit analysis of the oil and gas industry in the state to help inform policymakers.
Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado
Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
iheart.com
Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
publicnewsservice.org
Rising Utility Bills Unsustainable for Many Colorado Households
Experts are warning Colorado households utility bills currently making their way to mailboxes are likely to be even higher than the supersized bills people received for November's energy use. Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said as energy prices have remained stubbornly high, December brought an arctic...
Summit Daily News
Colorado voters may be asked to forgo their future TABOR refunds so the state can boost school funding
The Colorado legislature will debate a bill this year that would ask voters in November to waive their future Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds and earmark the money, potentially billions of dollars each year, to public education. The forthcoming measure, sponsored by state Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins...
As egg prices increase, local breakfast spot feels the financial strain
Empty egg shelves are becoming a common sight at Colorado grocery stores. There are plenty of factors behind the price hike, from the avian flu to inflation and overall demand.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado
Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
Program to help pay energy bills seeing record number of applicants
For months Coloradoans have been speaking out about rising energy bills."I feel trapped. There's no alternative you either take this or you freeze to death, Barbara Drennan told CBS News Colorado in December, concerned about how they'll afford other necessities."It's squeezing me out of money I need just to buy food, clothing, pay for my car insurance," Cathy Mesorole said.In some cases, those bills are more than doubling."$344.38," she said, looking at her latest bill.Their concerns are being felt by the organization set up to help.Theresa Kullen is the program manager for Colorado's low-income energy assistance program (LEAP)."While heating costs...
Trade group says most won't notice a difference after Suncor shutdown
DENVER — The only refinery in Colorado is still shut down after equipment damage in December. Suncor generally provides around 35-40% of all the gas and diesel we use in the state. A trade group for the truckers who transport gas said most of us shouldn't notice much of...
tsln.com
Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal
Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
coloradosun.com
Colorado may bolster liability protections for private landowners who let the public recreate on their lands
Ever since a federal appeals court in 2019 sided with a mountain biker who sued the federal government after crashing on an Air Force Academy trail, recreational access on private property in Colorado has been under threat. Landowners have closed trails, and even entire mountains, fearing an injured hiker could...
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
kunc.org
'The toughest stretch': Rural Colorado and the push to electrify roadways
If you’re traveling west from Nebraska on I76, the first opportunity to stop for a fill up in Colorado will be Julesburg, a small town in rural northeastern corner of the state. The Wagon Wheel Conoco is on the south side of the highway and serves as a place...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan
Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
