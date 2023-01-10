Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Daily Press
Moffat County’s Makaela Simpson earns title at Tournament of Champions
With multiple athletes taking the podium and one earning a tournament title in the first event back from winter break, the past weekend was a positive indicator for Moffat County. Bulldogs senior Makaela Simpson won it all during the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah. She went undefeated in the...
2024 in-state offensive lineman Gage Ginther re-offered by Colorado's new staff
Gage Ginther has already made a strong impression on the new offensive line coach in Boulder. The 2024 offensive tackle prospect from Fort Collins (Colo.) Fossil Ridge was offered a scholarship by Bill O'Boyle late last week. Ginther had taken multiple unofficial visits to Colorado prior to the coaching shakeup.
nbc11news.com
Wayne Phillips, missing duck hunter in Delta County, Colorado
Colorado Broncos fan express the disappointment they felt this season as the Broncos finished their final game. Two snowmobilers were killed when an avalanche occurred near Winter Park, Colorado. New Indigenous Person Alert for missing people. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new program will help notify Coloradans when indigenous people...
nbc11news.com
2 dead in Grand County avalanche
A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mulhall column: Wolf voters’ remorse?
In the spring of 2020, the PI published a column of mine titled “The wolves’ tailor” in which I urged a “No” vote on the 2020 Colorado Gray Wolf Re-introduction Initiative (Proposition 114). Proposition 114 passed 50.91% to 49.09%. Last month, CBS News Colorado wrote...
Three Colorado spots ranked among 'best breweries' in the country
A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured. With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
This Denver metro zip code is among the ‘hottest’ neighborhoods in the nation
One zip code in the Denver metro ranked among the hottest in the nation for real estate.
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow could add up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Craig Daily Press
Craig OKs new RV park in Ridgeview subdivision
Craig City Council approved plans for a new RV park in Ridgeview subdivision that owners say will cater to tourists despite some concerns about traffic, long-term stays and the location of the park. Plans for the new RV park at the northeast corner of Wickes Avenue and Crescent Drive were...
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
Another storm will bring more snow to the state on Sunday
Warmer and drier weather will settle back in for Friday and Saturday. Another storm will spread rain and snow across the state Saturday night through early Monday
Skier dies at Aspen Highlands after crashing into a tree
A skier at Aspen Highlands died on Jan. 5 after he crashed into a tree a couple days earlier.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
milehighcre.com
Denver’s Next Iconic Building Tops Out in RiNo
Anchoring a new wave of taller buildings shaping a bold new vision for Denver’s art-influenced RiNo district, the development team for One River North recently celebrated the building’s topping out with a ceremony that allowed stakeholders to see the progress that has been made on what the team believes will be Denver’s next iconic structure.
8 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule
DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may be quiet for winter, but the legendary venue is looking ahead to summer. Umphrey's McGee, Greensky Bluegrass, The Head and the Heart, Sylvan Esso, Boogie T and Peekaboo have announced concerts at the venue. Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Colorado
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
Comments / 0