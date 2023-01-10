ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

JoelyingBiden
3d ago

All right where is the FBI Where is the media Where's the outrage from the liberal leftist on this one. we have a former vice president now president who hid classified documents. Alright time to release his tax return to find out more information about what he's been doing. Alright FBI Where's the photos are you going to raid Biden's residency and look for them declassified documents.🤣🤣 I'm pretty sure the FBI would head down to Biden's personal residency and start raiding his place until then I probably sit in the corner hold my breath I probably pass out before they even think about raiding his residency.🤣🤣

Even Par
3d ago

No no no! Look at Trump! Don't go there with Joe, look at Trump! Trump probably planted it at Joe's office,.... yeah that's it that's the ticket, ITS TRUMP'S FAULT! 🤣

5th SFG Veteran
3d ago

These classified documents were found 1 week prior to the mid terms but the American public is just now finding it out? The American voters should have been informed prior to the mid term elections.

