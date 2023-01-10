Wildfire ad hoc committee releases final report on fires, flooding in Arizona

An ad hoc committee made up of state lawmakers has released its final report evaluating wildfires and post-wildfire floods in Arizona.

The committee looked at recent wildfires across the state to evaluate what changes need to be made when it comes to laws and regulations in our state when managing wildfires, including wildfires like the Telegraph Fire from the summer of 2021 that burned more than 180,000 acres.

Tari Infante and Todd Strawdinger lost their home, which had been recently renovated to be their retirement home in El Capitan, Arizona, in Gila County.

More than 18 months since the fire, the family just recently moved into their new home on their property.

“We have insurance, people think, you’re good, but we’re not, insurance doesn’t pay 100%, you still have to fill in the gaps out of your own pocket,” said Infante.

The ad hoc committee did not adopt any recommendations, but they do highlight new laws set in place around managing wildfires in Arizona.

Most of the laws are around funding — like assistance for private landowners, including those with livestock. One of the new laws relates to wildfire prevention, mitigation, and suppression activities.

Representative Dave Cook was the Chairman of the committee and said they also looked at how much it truly costs after a fire is out.

“What they found in the Schultz Fire, in the first three years, it cost state taxpayers in these local communities about $240 million after the fire.”

For Infante, she said she hasn’t seen much help, but thinks there needs to be more protections and programs for private property owners, even referencing programs that would help replant trees on her land.

"We’re told they will not come back on their own.”