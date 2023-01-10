ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans star Brandin Cooks hints he’ll demand trade this offseason

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZyHP_0k93hDUz00

The Houston Texans kept wide receiver Brandin Cooks past the 2022 NFL trade deadline, backing away from a deal with the Dallas Cowboys and leaving their star disgruntled . Months later, Cooks became the reason why Houston lost out on the No. 1 pick.

Facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, Cooks finished with a season-high 106 receiving yards and scored only his third touchdown of the season. He saved his biggest moment for late in the game, hauling in a 30-yard reception on 4th-and-12 that set up the game-winning score.

  • Brandin Cooks contract: $26.6 million cap hit (2023)

Houston slipped to the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft order , putting itself in a position where it will likely need to trade up for quarterback Bryce Young .

Related: Houston Texans coaching candidates

As the Texans launch a coaching third for the third consecutive offseason, Cooks is very aware of what direction the team is taking. Even with two top-12 picks, Houston is likely at the early stages of a rebuild.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Cooks was honest about what he wants. After watching the Texans win a combined 11 games over the last three seasons, Houston’s veteran wideout wants out if the team isn’t committed to winning.

“I’m not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks. That’s why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan.”

Brandin Cooks on desire to pursue an offseason trade (H/T Aaron Wilson )

It’s saying something that he is willing to ask for a trade. Cooks has been traded three times in his NFL career, leading to him announcing in January 2021 that he won’t accept being moved around the NFL anymore. Just two years later, Cooks would now welcome an opportunity to be listed on the transaction wire.

The Texans put themselves into this situation. When Houston committed to a rebuild heading into the 2021 season, it knew some of its veteran players would want out. While general manager Nick Caserio might not have liked the return teams offered in a trade for Cooks, keeping him might have ultimately proved more costly.

  • Brandin Cooks stats (Houston Texans): 228 receptions, 2,886 receiving yards in 44 games

There is one positive for the Texans. The 2023 free-agent class at wide receiver is weak, with Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster and D.J. Chark the best options. It makes Cooks an appealing trade target, someone who will have plenty of suitors despite his large cap hit.

Also Read:
Top NFL free agents of 2023: From 1-250, led by Lamar Jackson

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Jemele Hill blasts ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith, ESPN for ‘going easy’ on Dana White after he slapped wife

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill criticized ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith and her old bosses at the Disney-owned sports network for “going easy” on UFC head honcho Dana White after he was recently filmed slapping his wife during a nightclub argument on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Hill, a staff writer for The Atlantic who departed ESPN in 2018, wrote that ESPN’s financial ties to UFC have deterred the network from covering the White incident as aggressively as other recent scandals. White, who shares three kids with his wife Anne, has come under fire after video footage first obtained by TMZ showed the...
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick

It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Comeback

Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season

When people say that the NFL coaching world is a different game for Black head coaches, the Houston Texans are the prime example. For the second season in a row, the franchise has fired a Black head coach after one season. While both coaches had losing records in their solo stint with the franchise, that’s Read more... The post Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker delivers advice to Rockets coach Stephen Silas

The Houston Rockets continue to cling to the bottom of the Western Conference cellar as we pass through the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. But on Wednesday, Rockets coach Stephen Silas received some advice from a figure on the other end of Houston's sports spectrum. Astros manager Dusty Baker...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make big coaching change on offense

The New York Jets have made a big coaching change on offense. The Jets have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. While the Jets’ defense was fourth in the NFL in both points allowed and yards allowed this season, their offense struggled. The offense was 29th in... The post Jets make big coaching change on offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy