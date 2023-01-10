The Henry County Water Authority wrapped up 2022 by reporting significant support by its employees and customers of various charities throughout the past year. More than 3,000 customers gave $16,430 simply by rounding up their monthly bills or by making other small one-time donations. The HCWA’s Charitable Assistance Program was created in 2014 to allow this kind of help to fellow customers in need. Connecting Henry serves as the nonprofit administrator of CAP funds.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO