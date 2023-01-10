ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Inclusive Prom needs sponsors

During Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Pathways Center and AnotherWay Foundation will be hosting an Inclusive Prom on March 8. Businesses and individuals are being offered the opportunity to sponsor an inclusive prom experience for adults with an IDD diagnosis. The event, planned by a team of direct support professionals in the IDD field, will provide an inclusive experience for all attendees. The planners will consider sensory-aware lighting, sounds and other entertainment sources.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry Water Authority customers, employees donate to local charities

The Henry County Water Authority wrapped up 2022 by reporting significant support by its employees and customers of various charities throughout the past year. More than 3,000 customers gave $16,430 simply by rounding up their monthly bills or by making other small one-time donations. The HCWA’s Charitable Assistance Program was created in 2014 to allow this kind of help to fellow customers in need. Connecting Henry serves as the nonprofit administrator of CAP funds.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Carrollton City Schools Announces Leadership Changes

CARROLLTON, GA — Tuesday night, Carrollton City Schools Board of Education approved leadership changes for the upcoming school year. Eric Simmons will serve as principal at Carrollton Junior High School, Tabitha Walker will serve as the principal at Carrollton Upper Elementary School, Travis Thomaston will serve as director of Student Engagement for the district, and Ashleigh Paulk will serve in a new assistant principal role at Carrollton High School.
CARROLLTON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Arbitration approves majority of conditions for Green Top project

The arbitration panel that heard Coweta County’s and Newnan’s cases about an application for annexation and zoning for 163 acres on Green Top Road, released its decision Wednesday recommending seven of the nine conditions proposed by the county. The only condition it rejected outright was the county’s request...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan DDA examines costs for trash services

Members of the Newnan Downtown Development Authority were talking trash at their meeting on Wednesday — or rather how to pay for getting rid of it. For the past five plus years the city has been paying a portion of the cost of trash pickup for downtown, said Abigail Strickland, Main Street manager.
NEWNAN, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

New Year New Job Hiring Event

Clayton County Library System in partnership with Goodwill of North Georgia will host the New Year New Job Hiring Event on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clayton County Headquarters Library 865 Battle Creek Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30236. #Claytonconnected.
JONESBORO, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023

Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb school board selects new board chair

DeKalb County Board of Education (DCBOE) members elected District 6 Board Member Diijon DaCosta as the new board chair during the Jan. 9 regular board meeting work session. Deirdre Pierce, the District 3 board member, was unanimously selected as vice chair for 2023. “I am humbled by this honor to...
Newnan Times-Herald

Watson Crews Boyd

Mr. Watson Crews Boyd, 86, of Newnan, GA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born October 26, 1936, in Columbus, GA to the late Thomas Watson Boyd and Lottie Lou Crews Boyd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years, Betty Jo Yarbrough Boyd; one brother, William Boyd, three sisters, Huldah Yarbrough, Lottie Jiles and Kathleen Boyd.
NEWNAN, GA
WJBF

Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.    Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.   “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantatribune.com

CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today

The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past

A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents.  “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Push to get accessible van for 72-year-old grandma caring for disabled granddaughter | Update

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A 9-year-old girl now has access to safe and reliable transportation thanks to teachers in Henry County and members of her community. Her grandmother, Joycelyn McGuire, was overjoyed by the gift: a handicap-accessible van. She used to spend half an hour getting her granddaughter, Moriyah, in and out of the car. Hopefully, with this specialized van, that time can be cut down.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Peeples Elementary School is wanting to teach kids how to ride a bike in PE Class

All Kids Bike is on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. The All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride Program is a 24-fleet of bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, one teacher instruction bike, and certified curriculum teacher training, which is everything they will need to teach kids how to progress from balance to riding a bike in 8 lessons at Peeples Elementary School.

