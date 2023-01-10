Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Belmont community forced to evacuate due to flood damage
BELMONT, Calif. - The next round of rain threatens a Peninsula community that's been inundated with water since New Year's Eve. As of Monday, many residents at the Belmont Mobile Home Park right off of Highway 101 were staying at motels and the homes of friends or relatives. The manager...
Half Moon Bay Review
Caltrans: Highway 92 closed in both directions
Updated 5 p.m.: Highway 92 was closed in both directions early Thursday morning while Caltrans crews worked to discern whether any of the lanes were safe for travel after a large sinkhole opened up in the westbound lane. There was one-way traffic getting through for the Wednesday night commute after...
Half Moon Bay Review
SAM calls emergency amid large overflows
The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside board members held an urgent meeting in the middle of a storm last week to declare a state of emergency for the local sewer system. The move allows SAM to better position itself for state and federal disaster relief funds. During the storm that hit the...
Sinkhole closes both directions of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says
Highway 92 in San Mateo County has been shut down in both directions from upper Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road due to a sinkhole that formed overnight, CHP says.
What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief
You should always avoid driving in heavily flooded areas to prevent getting stuck inside your car. But if you find yourself in this situation, here's what you should do:
Half Moon Bay Review
Coastsiders deliver meals, support as atmospheric rivers wash ashore
After a series of intense storms and with more looming on the horizon, many Coastsiders rallied to help others who took the brunt of severe weather that has been churning through over the past two weeks. Inland residents of Montara and Moss Beach went days without power last week, which...
KSBW.com
Officials concerned that Salinas River could block Highway 68 and Highway 1
SALINAS, Calif. — After another atmospheric river dropped record rainfall on the Central Coast, officials turned their eyes to the rivers and creeks for continued flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is expected to rise well above flooding early Wednesday morning. Forecasts from the NWS shows the river reaching nearly 30 feet at the point where Highway 68 crosses the river. If that were to happen, the water would flow over the bridge and block the highway.
NBC Bay Area
Westbound Highway 92 in San Mateo County Closed Due to Sinkhole Potential
Westbound Highway 92 in San Mateo County is closed between Crystal Springs Reservoir and Pilarcitos Creek Road due to the possibility of a sinkhole opening up, officials said Wednesday. The California Highway Patrol said there is a dip in the westbound lane of the highway west of upper Highway 35...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
svvoice.com
Storm Brings Winds & Flooding to Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
The rainy weather wreaked havoc across Santa Clara County this past week. The brunt of the storm hit in the early morning on Jan. 10 with strong winds and thunder and lightning. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked in Santa Clara at 30 MPH around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday...
CA extreme drought virtually eliminated after January storms, Bay Area sees 'huge gains'
A new drought monitor is out and the extreme drought category has been virtually wiped out across California, with most of the Bay Area now in the moderate drought category, the second lowest.
Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning
(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
Half Moon Bay Review
We may be in midst of life-changing storms
The series of storms that hit the Bay Area over the New Year’s weekend and early this week caused flooding … on the Coastside on Monday and the closure of the Devil’s Slide section of Highway 1 Monday afternoon. That was the lead on a Half Moon...
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
Timeline: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory in effect with highest threats in North Bay; gusts 50+ mph
The Bay Area will once again see more rain and strong winds on Wednesday bringing flood and damage threats, before a much-needed dry Thursday. Here's what to expect.
Arborist tells homeowners about signs of tree failure they should look for during storms
TIBURON -- As tree trimming companies scrambling to keep up with all the fallen trees brought down by the rainstorms, the demand for tree inspections has spiked as well.That increase in tree inspection requests is largely due to one tragic incident during the recent storms.These days, when the large Treemasters truck shows up at a house, it feels like the cavalry has arrived.ALSO READ: Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay"Let's take a look up top," said company owner Tadd Jacobs as he trudged up the steep driveway with a worker. He deploys his troops like they're going...
NBC Bay Area
Communities in the Santa Cruz Mountains Faced With Flood Damage
One of the communities hit hardest by the latest storm was a riverside neighborhood in the town of Felton in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The overnight storm sent the San Lorenzo River surging over its banks and into homes Monday morning, forcing many people to rush to safety or be rescued.
KTVU FOX 2
Tower collapses in San Jose after being hit by tree, thousands without power
Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed. Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
