Hollister, CA

KSBW.com

Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees

SALINAS, Calif. — Helicopter footage shows the Salinas River flooding in south Monterey County. Footage shows the Salinas River breaching farm levees and covering roads. The river, and its flooding, continued its march toward the Monterey Bay on Thursday. It is expected to flood near Spreckels starting Thursday night.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Updated modeling shows the possibility of Salinas River flooding and road closures remains.

Public safety and county officials came together in a show of unity Thursday afternoon Jan. 12, giving the latest update on flooding along the Salinas River. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reiterated a warning issued yesterday that the Monterey Peninsula could become isolated due to flooded roads, potentially including Highway 1 and Highway 68. The water in the Salinas River continues to rise, and is expected to reach flood levels around 11pm tonight. (That is an update based on modeling announced yesterday that showed the river reaching flood level at Spreckels at about noon today.)
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Storm aftermath: Santa Cruz County residents begin to recover

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz mountains were hit hard by strong winds overnight on Tuesday as it toppled trees and even trapped some residents in their homes. As gusty winds in the Santa Cruz mountains knocked over 200-foot trees and broke power lines for communities in the Zayante and Lompico areas.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

High surf warning prompts evacuation warnings along Santa Cruz County coast

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for Santa Cruz County starting Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. and ending Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Between the increased tide, high surf and the reduction of beach sand the country expects there a significant potential for flooding along Beach Drive, Las Olas Drive and Potbelly Beach Road.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hour by hour, the Salinas River continues to rise. In Gonzales, people like Jean Salcido's friend have already had to find shelter elsewhere. “He is just frustrated because, you know, he lives alone, and he wanted to want it to be safe,” Salcido said. “But he was told that he had to The post People living along the Salinas River fearful for potential flooding appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders in San Benito County were downgraded to evacuation warnings Wednesday morning. According to the county, the following areas are now under evacuation warnings. San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line. Lovers Lane. Lake Road. Dunnville Estates and portions of Shore Road...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Flood recovery information session to be held Thursday

WATSONVILLE—The public is invited to a flood recovery information session in Watsonville today to learn and ask questions about flood recovery and insurance issues. The meeting will be held at the Pajaro Village Community Room, 739 Bronte Ave., from 4-5pm. Chief executive officer of Community Bridges Ray Cancino, Santa...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities

SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Photos: Main Street bridge closed due to flooding concerns

Monterey County Public Works officials close down the Main Street bridge from Watsonville into Pajaro above the Pajaro River Wednesday morning as the possibility of the river breaching rises. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said that though Pajaro has been under mandatory evacuation orders, cutting back on traffic flow will keep roadways open in case of flooding.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed The post Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County road closures

SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

