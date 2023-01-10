Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run
A man was found dead in a Minneapolis snowbank Thursday morning after what police believe was a hit-and-run collision. The discovery was made near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway at 7:10 a.m. Paramedics were at the scene first, with the victim pronounced dead at...
fox9.com
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for murder of woman who opened her heart to him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An Anoka man, with a troubling history of drugs, guns and mental illness, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the July 2022 slaying of a woman he once dated, a woman who tried to help him find his way. "I am forever broken," said...
Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large
Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank Thursday morning. The Apple Valley Police Department says the Huntington Bank at 7530 W. 142nd St. was robbed just before 10 a.m., with the male suspect demanding money while holding a gun. Police said the suspect is...
Pedestrian dies after being struck near Lake Nokomis
MINNEAPOLIS — A man walking near Lake Nokomis was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police say the fatal incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in a snowbank near the intersection.
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in 2021 double-fatal crash
A 19-yearold Burnsville man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to two counts of third-degree murder for his role in a crash that killed two people, according to a press release from the Dakota County Attorney's office. Leon Bond entered his plea before Judge Christopher Lehmann, who set an Extended...
fox9.com
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in parking lot outside Minneapolis market
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting outside a market in Minneapolis, that may have occurred during a potential attempted carjacking, left one person dead and two others injured, while police are searching for a suspect. Officers responded to shots fired around 8:20 p.m. at a parking lot off Lowry Avenue...
Mother killed outside Lakeville Amazon facility identified by family
A pregnant woman who was fatally shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville has been identified by family. Kyla O'Neal, 31, died at Hennepin County Medical Center on Sunday evening after she was shot in a vehicle parked outside the facility at 9800 217th St. W. shortly before 7 p.m.
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
MPD: One dead after shooting inside encampment
One person is dead after a shooting inside a homeless encampment early Thursday morning in South Minneapolis. It was the second shooting death in a matter of hours overnight.
Report: Southdale Mall to remain closed the rest of Monday after "accidental" shot fired
There’s been an unsettling situation at Southdale Mall in Edina Monday. Half of Southdale Mall is in lockdown following what police are calling an accidental discharge of a firearm shortly after noon.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
fox9.com
Drivers survive after 2 semi trucks collided head-on along I-94
CLEARWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two drivers are expected to survive their injuries after two semis collided head-on along I-94 in Clearwater, Minnesota. Two drivers survived after a frightening head-on crash involving two semi trucks which snarled mid-afternoon traffic along I-94 near Clearwater, Minnesota on Tuesday. Minnesota State Patrol says...
redlakenationnews.com
Former Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant with a pay bump
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who went on paid medical leave from his elected position last May and was censured by the county for creating a hostile work environment, has been reinstated as a sergeant in the Metro Transit Police Department. According to the Metropolitan Council, Hutchinson was reinstated...
4 people shot near light rail station in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were injured on Monday night after two groups had an altercation, according to police. Officials told the media that police heard gunfire in the area around East Lake Street and 22nd Avenue South a few minutes ahead of 10:30 p.m. Officers found four victims. One...
redlakenationnews.com
Charges: Man on 9th-floor balcony pitched dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
A Minneapolis man has been charged with dropping dumbbells, furniture and other items from his ninth-floor balcony onto vehicles passing by his downtown apartment building, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Michael B. Judy, 29, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree property damage...
WDIO-TV
At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall
EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
fox9.com
St. Louis Park woman accused of sending explicit photos of ex-boyfriend to his boss
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park woman is wanted after police say she sent explicit photos of her ex-boyfriend to his boss along with posting them on an anonymous Facebook account. Emily McGreevy, age 34, was charged via warrant on Monday for the alleged crimes...
fox9.com
Cedar-Riverside shooting: Councilmember calls out ‘disgusting’ lack of action on encampments
(FOX 9) - Following a reported deadly shooting at a homeless encampment Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, a city council member is pitting blame against the governor, MNDOT and other agencies for their lack of action toward cleaning up homeless encampments. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Minneapolis Police...
Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in George Floyd case
MINNEAPOLIS - A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd.The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao gave few details. In July, Federal Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Kueng to three years in prison and Thao to 3 1/2 years. Those sentences were lower than what federal prosecutors had sought. The court docket indicated there had been little activity in the case since prosecutors filed their notices of appeal...
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin Cities
A band of light freezing rain entered the Twin Cities metro just after Midnight on January 11, 2023, and continued through about 8-9 AM that morning. According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport observation reported 0.03 inches of precipitation today, resulting in a glaze of ice across most metro area roadways and sidewalks.
Comments / 0