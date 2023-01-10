ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mounds View, MN

Bring Me The News

Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run

A man was found dead in a Minneapolis snowbank Thursday morning after what police believe was a hit-and-run collision. The discovery was made near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway at 7:10 a.m. Paramedics were at the scene first, with the victim pronounced dead at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Pedestrian dies after being struck near Lake Nokomis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man walking near Lake Nokomis was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police say the fatal incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in a snowbank near the intersection.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Public Schools agrees to pay family of student shot and killed $500,000

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Public Schools will pay a 500-thousand dollar settlement to the family of a student who was fatally shot last year. Former North High quarterback Deshaun Hill was killed while walking home from school after Principal Mauri Friestleben dismissed students to join a protest. The man charged with shooting Hill goes to trial later this month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Drivers survive after 2 semi trucks collided head-on along I-94

CLEARWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two drivers are expected to survive their injuries after two semis collided head-on along I-94 in Clearwater, Minnesota. Two drivers survived after a frightening head-on crash involving two semi trucks which snarled mid-afternoon traffic along I-94 near Clearwater, Minnesota on Tuesday. Minnesota State Patrol says...
CLEARWATER, MN
KARE 11

4 people shot near light rail station in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were injured on Monday night after two groups had an altercation, according to police. Officials told the media that police heard gunfire in the area around East Lake Street and 22nd Avenue South a few minutes ahead of 10:30 p.m. Officers found four victims. One...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Southdale Center mall

EDINA, Minn. – At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. According to KSTP, authorities say the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday is believed to be an accidental discharge of a firearm. According to officials with the...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS - A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd.The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao gave few details. In July, Federal Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Kueng to three years in prison and Thao to 3 1/2 years. Those sentences were lower than what federal prosecutors had sought. The court docket indicated there had been little activity in the case since prosecutors filed their notices of appeal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin Cities

A band of light freezing rain entered the Twin Cities metro just after Midnight on January 11, 2023, and continued through about 8-9 AM that morning. According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport observation reported 0.03 inches of precipitation today, resulting in a glaze of ice across most metro area roadways and sidewalks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

