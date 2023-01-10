ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racist slur for a Native woman removed as US renames 5 places

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
