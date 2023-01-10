ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Kirby hints at future QB, Dawgs lose TE to portal, more

Even with the Georgia Bulldogs winning a second consecutive national championship, the news cycle doesn’t stop churning. Head football coach Kirby Smart dropped a hint at how he views the position of quarterback shaping up for the Dawgs in future years. It seems Kirby Smart is sold on the importance of mobility in a quarterback thanks to the work of Stetson Bennett.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney making major change to Clemson coaching staff, per reports

Dabo Swinney is making a big change to his Clemson coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. The reported replacement is TCU’s Garrett Riley, who won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant for the 2022 season. Sports Illustrated reports Riley is on his way to Clemson.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships

Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia arrive to rowdy Georgia fans in Athens following national championship win

Kirby Smart and Georgia have arrived back home in Athens, less than 24 hours after beating TCU for its 2nd straight national championship on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. After one final press conference on Tuesday morning, the team boarded a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta. From there, they boarded a bus for the drive to Athens. UGASports.com’s Dayne Young posted a video of Smart greeting Georgia students and fans immediately after getting off the bus:
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now

Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
AUBURN, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Georgia for winning back-to-back national titles

Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Georgia football for winning back-to-back national championship titles over TCU Monday night in dominant fashion. In the process, Herbstreit also wished the Bulldogs luck in chasing a 3-peat. Herbstreit, who played college football at Ohio State, has always been outspoken about his preference towards the B1G. Truly,...
ATHENS, GA
New York Post

Meet Cameron Rose Newell, girlfriend of Georgia breakout star Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers’ biggest supporter had a front-row seat to Georgia’s unforgettable night. As the tight end’s Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night, 65-7, to win their second straight national championship, Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, supported the SEC powerhouse on social media. “Go dawgs,” Newell posted in an Instagram Story from SoFi Stadium. Bowers, a 20-year-old sophomore, tormented TCU’s defense, catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Newell, who attends the University of Tennessee, celebrated Georgia’s triumphant win, posting in a separate Instagram Story, “Back 2 back.” Together since at least 2021, according to Instagram posts, Newell frequently shares...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens. WATCH LIVESTREAM. Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy