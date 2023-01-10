Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
dawgnation.com
WATCH Georgia QB Gunner Stockton: Why he’s still grinning despite not playing in 2022
LOS ANGELES — Gunner Stockton jumped into a jam-packed Georgia quarterbacks room grinning ear to ear. Stockton, a rising sophomore from Rabun County, is still smiling despite not logging any game snaps this season. “Everybody wants to come in and start, but when you’ve got Stetson (Bennett) and all...
dawgnation.com
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
Chris Smith issues a warning about Georgia football: ‘This team is going to be a problem for years to come’
LOS ANGELES —Nolan Smith and Chris Smith won’t be around to help this defense next season. Both are moving on to the NFL after two excellent careers at Georgia. They’ll be tough to replace, as Nolan Smith was the team’s vocal leader while Chris Smith was a unanimous First-Team All-American.
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Kirby hints at future QB, Dawgs lose TE to portal, more
Even with the Georgia Bulldogs winning a second consecutive national championship, the news cycle doesn’t stop churning. Head football coach Kirby Smart dropped a hint at how he views the position of quarterback shaping up for the Dawgs in future years. It seems Kirby Smart is sold on the importance of mobility in a quarterback thanks to the work of Stetson Bennett.
Look: Football World Surprised By Stetson Bennett's Decision
When it mattered most, Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs led his program to its second consecutive national championship. The 65-7 rout was the sort of performance that left viewers- including ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit- completely lost for words. The 25-year-old passed for 304 yards ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney making major change to Clemson coaching staff, per reports
Dabo Swinney is making a big change to his Clemson coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. The reported replacement is TCU’s Garrett Riley, who won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant for the 2022 season. Sports Illustrated reports Riley is on his way to Clemson.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships
Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares plan with Georgia football transfers coming and some soon to be going
LOS ANGELES — Georgia football transfers are coming — and some will soon be going —in the wake of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU on Monday night. As hard as it might be to imagine football players not wanting to be a...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia arrive to rowdy Georgia fans in Athens following national championship win
Kirby Smart and Georgia have arrived back home in Athens, less than 24 hours after beating TCU for its 2nd straight national championship on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. After one final press conference on Tuesday morning, the team boarded a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta. From there, they boarded a bus for the drive to Athens. UGASports.com’s Dayne Young posted a video of Smart greeting Georgia students and fans immediately after getting off the bus:
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
Football player injured in Bulldogs game 7 years ago happy to cheer Dawgs to championship
ATHENS, Ga. — Many folks grow up bleeding red and black. Some have to be won over, like Devon Gales. Seven years ago, he was injured playing against UGA. “I knew we were going to win,” said Gales. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Georgia for winning back-to-back national titles
Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Georgia football for winning back-to-back national championship titles over TCU Monday night in dominant fashion. In the process, Herbstreit also wished the Bulldogs luck in chasing a 3-peat. Herbstreit, who played college football at Ohio State, has always been outspoken about his preference towards the B1G. Truly,...
Clemson transfer commits to new home
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett IV's original commitment tweet goes viral following 2nd title win
Stetson Bennett IV is a 2-time national champion and will go out on a high note. Everyone has heard the story by now; Walk-on turned starter, benched, regains the starting job and wins 2 championships for the team he grew up rooting for. It’s a storybook ending to a career that was improbable, to say the least.
Meet Cameron Rose Newell, girlfriend of Georgia breakout star Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers’ biggest supporter had a front-row seat to Georgia’s unforgettable night. As the tight end’s Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night, 65-7, to win their second straight national championship, Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, supported the SEC powerhouse on social media. “Go dawgs,” Newell posted in an Instagram Story from SoFi Stadium. Bowers, a 20-year-old sophomore, tormented TCU’s defense, catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Newell, who attends the University of Tennessee, celebrated Georgia’s triumphant win, posting in a separate Instagram Story, “Back 2 back.” Together since at least 2021, according to Instagram posts, Newell frequently shares...
atlantanewsfirst.com
WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens. WATCH LIVESTREAM. Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart steps down for Georgia Tech job
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart announced his resignation Wednesday night after accepting a job at Georgia Tech. Stewart, who led North to its only state football championship in 2017, will serve as an analyst at Tech under new head coach Brent Key.
saturdaydownsouth.com
PETA sends letter to Georgia president demanding university drop Uga mascot, per report
PETA, the controversial animal-rights organization, has called on the University of Georgia to stop using live mascots for sporting events. The university has used live mascots since the 1950s, and the Georgia Bulldog is famous around the world. The fiery letter was sent to UGA president Jere Morehead after the...
