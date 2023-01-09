ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Texans request HC interview with Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos are not the only team seeking a new head coach this offseason.

Four other teams — the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals — also have head coach openings, and at least one of them will consider a member of Denver’s coaching staff.

The Texans have already asked the Broncos for permission to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Evero is also expected to interview for Denver’s opening.

If the Broncos do not promote Evero, they will undoubtedly hope that he remains with the team as defensive coordinator after an excellent first year on the job in 2022.

Evero is not the only coach who Denver and Houston could be competing for this offseason. The Texans have also requested an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, as have the Broncos.

So far, Denver’s list of known candidates is six coaches. We are tracking all of the Broncos’ coach interviews on this page.

