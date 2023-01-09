ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 12 Units in Jackson Heights, Studios Start at $2,171 Per Month

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1HtW_0k93dGZg00
The Jackson, located on the corner of 37th Avenue and 85th Street, in Jackson Heights (Rendering via NYC Housing Connect)

The NYC Housing Preservation & Development has opened a lottery for 12 income-restricted units in a 5-story mixed use building on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights

The development, called The Jackson and located on the corner of 37th Avenue and 85th Street, consists of 40 units, with the apartments located on floors two through five, with ground floor retail.

The lottery is for 12 units, consisting of two studios, 5 one-bedrooms and 5 two-bedrooms—and are for residents who earn up to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), which ranges from $74,455 to $187,330 per year depending on household size.

The income-restricted studios will rent for $2,171 per month, with one-bedrooms at $2,327 per month and two-bedrooms at $2,791.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duFWR_0k93dGZg00
The income requirements and monthly rent via NYC Housing Connect

The development, which has an address of 35-64 85th St., includes amenities such as a garage (with 15 parking spaces), bike storage, a shared laundry room, gym, storage, package lockers, and a rooftop terrace. There is also a courtyard in the rear of the building for tenants.

The units include air-conditioning, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, dishwashers, with some units also featuring private Juliet balconies.

The development has proved to be controversial, since the site—located in the Jackson Heights Historic District– was previously home to a one-story building that contained retail stores.

The developer was able to get the Landmarks Preservation Commission to approve the plans, despite opposition from the community board and elected officials who said it was out of scale and undermined the historic district.

Residents who want to apply for an income-restricted apartment must do so no later than Jan. 25, 2023. To apply online, click here.

