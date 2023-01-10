ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

cw34.com

Woman accused of stabbing sibling in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after a sibling argument turned violent. On Jan. 10, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received reports of a stabbing at the Texaco gas station at 4993 US 441 South. Deputies say the victim was inside a parked vehicle when...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian police receive calls about an intoxicated man in his underwear

The Sebastian Police Department received numerous calls about an intoxicated man acting disorderly wearing only a t-shirt and underwear in the vicinity of Louisiana Boulevard and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd). Police said there was also a vehicle accident where the subject behaved disorderly as paramedics and other first responders were performing...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3

VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Coast Guard suspends search for missing man out of Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 27-year-old man last seen on Jan. 9. Coast Guard crews said John Peters, 27, was last seen on Monday around 6 p.m. near Waldo's Restaurant. Officials made the announcement on Thursday evening. Crews said...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Jan. 9

Evern Antion Caines, 27, Miami; Status: Set to be released Sept. 16, 2023; Charge(s): two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, criminal use of personal ID information, three counts of fraudulent use of credit card, fraudulent use of personal ID. Jereme Korry Russell Graves, 39, of the 100 block of 21st...
VERO BEACH, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
treasurecoast.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested! Police thank Social Media!

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested! Police thank Social Media!. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- 56-Year-Old, Walter Montgomery was apprehended and taken into custody in Fort Pierce. Here is what happened and kudos to our social media community:. Earlier today we asked for your assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for last...
FORT PIERCE, FL

