Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
cw34.com
Woman accused of stabbing sibling in Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after a sibling argument turned violent. On Jan. 10, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received reports of a stabbing at the Texaco gas station at 4993 US 441 South. Deputies say the victim was inside a parked vehicle when...
Teen in critical condition after shooting at Okeechobee County home
An investigation is underway in Okeechobee County after a teen was shot at a home Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
cw34.com
Police: Aquarium thief in Port St. Lucie steals $400 piece of Coral
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was up to something fishy in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say that on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m., a man stole a racquetball sized piece of Bleeding Apple Scoli Saltwater Coral valued at $400. It happened at the...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian police receive calls about an intoxicated man in his underwear
The Sebastian Police Department received numerous calls about an intoxicated man acting disorderly wearing only a t-shirt and underwear in the vicinity of Louisiana Boulevard and CR-512 (Sebastian Blvd). Police said there was also a vehicle accident where the subject behaved disorderly as paramedics and other first responders were performing...
veronews.com
Search for missing Vero Beach man John Peters enters day 3
VERO BEACH — U.S. Coast Guard continued to comb the ocean for any sign of John Peters, who police said disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening. Vero Beach police were searching the shoreline for Peters, 27, of Vero Beach, spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. An Indian River County...
Charges dropped against fired St. Lucie deputy in off-duty gunfire of child
Charges have been dropped against Daniel Allan Weber, fired St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy, after his daughter was wounded by gunfire when a rifle discharged.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive from South Carolina
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday January 11, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested a wanted fugitive from South Carolina in Port St. Lucie. PSL Detective assigned to the U.S> Marshals Service got word that 35 Year-Old Jackie Webb was hiding out in Port St. Lucie. It took them just two-days to find him.
YAHOO!
Charges dropped in St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputy off-duty gunfire case
ST. LUCIE COUNTY − Criminal charges have been dropped against a St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputy stemming from an incident in which a rifle discharged, leaving his daughter with a gunshot wound, according to records and a prosecutor. Daniel Allan Weber, 35, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested...
WPBF News 25
'Very troubling and traumatic': Suspect in Port St. Lucie crime spree threatened mother, 2 kids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man who apparently went on a one-man crime spree in Port St. Lucie for about one hour is behind bars. Walter Montgomery, 56, is facing several charges. According to police, on Saturday night, Montgomery approached a mother and her two children...
cw34.com
Police, postal service investigate mail dumped in lake in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating a stunning incident involving mail delivery in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. A resident told police she watched a contractor whose job it was to deliver mail to homes, dumping a bin full of mail in a lake at Mirabella at Mirasol Tuesday afternoon.
cw34.com
Coast Guard suspends search for missing man out of Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 27-year-old man last seen on Jan. 9. Coast Guard crews said John Peters, 27, was last seen on Monday around 6 p.m. near Waldo's Restaurant. Officials made the announcement on Thursday evening. Crews said...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Jan. 9
Evern Antion Caines, 27, Miami; Status: Set to be released Sept. 16, 2023; Charge(s): two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, criminal use of personal ID information, three counts of fraudulent use of credit card, fraudulent use of personal ID. Jereme Korry Russell Graves, 39, of the 100 block of 21st...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Sheriff Launches Phase-Two of "Operation Look Both Ways"
St. Lucie County - Wednesday January 11, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara has announced that the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office will implement a second phase for Operation Look Both Ways starting tonight, Wednesday January 11, at 6 p.m. During this second phase, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s...
Two men arrested using pickup truck with "stolen tag" as license plate
Deputies in Brevard County arrested two men on grand theft and burglary charges after the two were caught riding in a pickup truck with a piece of cardboard that read "stolen tag" where the license plate should be.
veronews.com
Investigation continues into skeletal remains found Friday near 49th Street
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — An investigation continues into the discovery of skeletal remains found Friday in a wooded area near 49th Street, authorities said. The body could possibly belong to a Vero Beach man – in his 30s – reported missing last year, Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
Martin County Sheriff's Office enforcing new rules for golf cart drivers
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is starting a new safety enforcement campaign targeting drivers of golf carts and other low speed vehicles.
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Autistic man was holding knife before deputies Tased him
New video shows an autistic man holding what the Brevard County Sheriff says is a knife. This is before the man was tased by deputies. The sheriff is now defending his deputies actions.
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
She ran down her friend's boyfriend with her car. He died days later. Now she's headed to prison.
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 30-year-old Hypoluxo woman has received a 13-year prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to deliberately running her friend's boyfriend over with her car and killing him outside a home near Greenacres. Jaeyln Laureano-Rivera pleaded to one count each of manslaughter with a weapon and...
treasurecoast.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested! Police thank Social Media!
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested! Police thank Social Media!. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- 56-Year-Old, Walter Montgomery was apprehended and taken into custody in Fort Pierce. Here is what happened and kudos to our social media community:. Earlier today we asked for your assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for last...
