Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
San Mateo County's state Route 92 closed in both directions due to sinkhole
State Route 92 in San Mateo County was shut down in both directions on Thursday due to a sinkhole.
SFGate
Evacuation Order Issued For Residents Along Salinas River From Chualar To Greenfield
People who live along the Salinas River in and around Gonzales are being asked to leave their homes due to flooding, according to a tweet by the Monterey County Department of Emergency Management. The county's sheriff's office upgraded what had been warnings to evacuation orders effective immediately and until further...
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
Here's why the Mission in San Francisco is prone to street flooding
Locals wondered if the problem was purely because of the historical waterways underneath the streets.
California storm rips roof off apartment building in South San Francisco
At the time, SFO was "registering 70 mph sustained gusts."
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
How much rain did San Francisco get from California's atmospheric river?
San Francisco just recorded the third-wettest 15-day period since the Gold Rush in 1849.
SFGate
Page Mill Road To Close Thursday, Friday To Repair Sinkhole
PALO ALTO (BCN) Page Mill Road will be closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, while crews repair a sinkhole along a stretch of the road between Paseo del Roble Drive near Moon Lane and Arastradero Road in the town of Los Altos Hills, according to a news release from Palo Alto police that included a detour map.
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
The shimmering lights on San Francisco's Bay Bridge may soon go dark
"The current system is failing at a rate faster than we can cost-effectively maintain."
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
SFGate
Highway 1 Closed South Of Pescadero Due To Downed Power Lines
SAN MATEO CO. (BCN) Highway 1 has been closed south of Pescadero early Tuesday due to downed power lines, according to a 5:09 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. PG&E crews have been alerted to the situation, according to the announcement, but no estimated...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
Another large Bay Area tech company is reducing the size of its HQ
The company has been trying to shrink its real estate holdings in recent years.
SFGate
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SFGate
Update: Woodside Road Reopens After Downed Power Lines Cleared
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday -- less than 30 minutes after reporting Woodside Road was closed in both directions -- that it had been reopened between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard after downed power lines were cleared and then repaired by PG&E crews. No...
SFGate
Downed Power Lines Close Woodside Road At East Bayshore Road
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City have closed Woodside Road in both directions between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard early Tuesday due to downed power lines. No estimate was provided in the 4:35 a.m. news release when Woodside Road would reopen. This is a developing story and more...
San Francisco Catholic school St. Thomas the Apostle closing after 75 years
St. Thomas the Apostle is the latest Catholic school in the city to announce plans to shutter.
Comments / 0