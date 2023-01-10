TALLAHASSEE - Government pension plans in Florida and other states took a hit in 2022, as a downturn in financial markets caused investment losses, new reports show. The reports, released by the Florida Department of Management Services and the non-profit Equable Institute, show that the Florida pension system had investment losses of about 6.2 percent during the fiscal year that ended June 30 - similar to pension-system losses across the country. The New York-based Equable, which focuses on public retirement-system issues, said in a report issued Tuesday that the state of pensions at the end of 2022 was "fragile." The...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO