The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber Foundation predicts strong economic, population growth in 2023
The Florida Chamber Foundation is forecasting a sunny year for the state economy. Nearly 20 economists and industry experts spoke during the Foundation’s 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, and there was a clear consensus: Florida is heading in the right direction. “We’re excited in Florida because...
More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents
Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.
WESH
Florida grocery shoppers seeing increase in egg prices
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you've noticed your grocery bill going up, it might be because of the cost of eggs. Inflation is hitting hard and shoppers are forced to shell out more cash for the household staple. Food market data company Urner Barry says the average price of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Striped Bass Ever Caught in Florida
Florida is a fisherman’s paradise. Full of lowlands, backwaters, lakes, streams, and coastline, it’s almost hard to drop a line somewhere in the state and NOT catch anything. As a result, Florida has become one of the best places in the United States to go fishing for freshwater and saltwater catches. Today, we will be looking at one of the best game fish in the state: the striped bass. Let’s discover the largest striped bass ever caught in Florida!
iheart.com
Is a Gas Stove Ban Coming to Florida?
(Washington, DC) -- A federal safety agency may ban gas stoves over concerns that link them to childhood asthma. Bloomberg reports the Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are worries about dangerous indoor air pollutants they emit. The agency may establish standards for those emissions or ban them altogether. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas didn't take too kindly to the report. He tweeted "come and take it."
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security camera
A Florida witness at Ocala reported capturing a round-shaped, blue orb on a car lot security camera at 7:17 p.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
rvbusiness.com
Florida Leading the Way in RV Resort New Builds, Expansions
New RV resorts are popping up across Florida from the Florida Panhandle to the greater Tampa Bay Area to the Florida Keys, according to a release. At least eight new RV resorts are coming online between 2022 and 2024 while many existing resorts are adding more RV sites, boosting Florida’s inventory by at least 3,596 sites.
AccuWeather
Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering
Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
Market woes hit Florida pension plans, here's what you need to know
TALLAHASSEE - Government pension plans in Florida and other states took a hit in 2022, as a downturn in financial markets caused investment losses, new reports show. The reports, released by the Florida Department of Management Services and the non-profit Equable Institute, show that the Florida pension system had investment losses of about 6.2 percent during the fiscal year that ended June 30 - similar to pension-system losses across the country. The New York-based Equable, which focuses on public retirement-system issues, said in a report issued Tuesday that the state of pensions at the end of 2022 was "fragile." The...
AOL Corp
15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
The Best Places to Live in Florida (Both Large and Small Cities) According to Real Estate Data and Travel Experts
It's well-known that Florida is a very popular destination, both for young people looking to relocate from someplace else, and for retirees looking to settle down in a place with nice weather and favorable tax conditions.
Bundle up, Florida: 'You'll notice the drop in temperatures over the weekend'
Frost is possible in northern and inland Florida. Southern Florida will see windy days with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will hover near freezing from Tallahassee to Daytona Beach. A strong cold front moving through Florida is expected to bring colder temperatures to places across the state this weekend, similar...
theapopkavoice.com
AAA: Florida gas prices decline after 32-cent holiday spike
Florida gas prices are declining again after surging during in the past two weeks. The state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but more discounts are likely on the way. "Gas prices soared in recent weeks after winter storms caused temporary refinery outages," said Mark Jenkins,...
$3M and $1M Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Florida; jackpot hits $1.35B
The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated after $1.35 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.
West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania Sheetz lowering gas prices by 50 cents
Today Sheetz, announced it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its 665+ locations that offer this grade. This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers. The offer officially starts today and […]
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
Effort to regulate Florida pet cremation begins 2nd attempt in legislature
After a Florida family's chance to say final goodbyes to their deceased cat ended in a "catastrophic" failure from a pet crematorium, they've pushed for regulation to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Comments / 1