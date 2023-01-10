ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber Foundation predicts strong economic, population growth in 2023

The Florida Chamber Foundation is forecasting a sunny year for the state economy. Nearly 20 economists and industry experts spoke during the Foundation’s 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, and there was a clear consensus: Florida is heading in the right direction. “We’re excited in Florida because...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida grocery shoppers seeing increase in egg prices

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you've noticed your grocery bill going up, it might be because of the cost of eggs. Inflation is hitting hard and shoppers are forced to shell out more cash for the household staple. Food market data company Urner Barry says the average price of...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Striped Bass Ever Caught in Florida

Florida is a fisherman’s paradise. Full of lowlands, backwaters, lakes, streams, and coastline, it’s almost hard to drop a line somewhere in the state and NOT catch anything. As a result, Florida has become one of the best places in the United States to go fishing for freshwater and saltwater catches. Today, we will be looking at one of the best game fish in the state: the striped bass. Let’s discover the largest striped bass ever caught in Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Is a Gas Stove Ban Coming to Florida?

(Washington, DC) -- A federal safety agency may ban gas stoves over concerns that link them to childhood asthma. Bloomberg reports the Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are worries about dangerous indoor air pollutants they emit. The agency may establish standards for those emissions or ban them altogether. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas didn't take too kindly to the report. He tweeted "come and take it."
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
rvbusiness.com

Florida Leading the Way in RV Resort New Builds, Expansions

New RV resorts are popping up across Florida from the Florida Panhandle to the greater Tampa Bay Area to the Florida Keys, according to a release. At least eight new RV resorts are coming online between 2022 and 2024 while many existing resorts are adding more RV sites, boosting Florida’s inventory by at least 3,596 sites.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering

Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Market woes hit Florida pension plans, here's what you need to know

TALLAHASSEE - Government pension plans in Florida and other states took a hit in 2022, as a downturn in financial markets caused investment losses, new reports show. The reports, released by the Florida Department of Management Services and the non-profit Equable Institute, show that the Florida pension system had investment losses of about 6.2 percent during the fiscal year that ended June 30 - similar to pension-system losses across the country. The New York-based Equable, which focuses on public retirement-system issues, said in a report issued Tuesday that the state of pensions at the end of 2022 was "fragile." The...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

AAA: Florida gas prices decline after 32-cent holiday spike

Florida gas prices are declining again after surging during in the past two weeks. The state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but more discounts are likely on the way. "Gas prices soared in recent weeks after winter storms caused temporary refinery outages," said Mark Jenkins,...
FLORIDA STATE

