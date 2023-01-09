Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Bears, GM Ryan Poles gives first hint at plans for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Bears back-doored their way into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday after the Texans’ thrilling, last-second victory over the Colts (that may ultimately prove to be more of a loss for the franchise in the long term). But with second-year quarterback Justin Fields already on the team, would Chicago consider taking a signal-caller with the top pick anyway? According to Bears general manager Ryan Poles, the answer is: maybe, but probably not. “We’re gonna do the same as we’ve always done, we’re going to evaluate the draft class,” Poles said in the team’s season-ending press...
Yardbarker
Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick
The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
Bears News: Chicago finally has a new Team President and CEO
After 40 years with the Chicago Bears and 23 as the President and CEO, Ted Phillips has retired. He spent a lot of time with the Chicago Bears but most of it was spent as a losing franchise so the decision for him to retire will almost certainly help the Bears as an organization.
Bears GM Ryan Poles talks No.1 pick, possibility of trading QB Justin Fields
Thanks to former head coach Lovie Smith, the Chicago Bears were awarded the first pick of the NFL draft after the Texans beat the Colts. Since that happened on the final day of the regular season, there have been a lot of questions about what Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the selection. […]
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Get Haul for No. 1 Pick, Rebuild Trenches
Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 1.0: Poles gets haul for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus walked out of the media center at Halas Hall following their state of the franchise address Tuesday, the Bears' offseason officially began.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: With Season Over, The Real Work Begins
Now that the Chicago Bears ended their 2022 season, general manager Ryan Poles now begins the real work of overhauling the roster. The Chicago Bears ended their 2022 season by doing the same thing they did for the previous nine weeks — they lost. This was a difficult season...
Yardbarker
Three Chicago Bears players earn PFF All-rookie honors
The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a rebuild and the only way to know if the rebuild is going well is if some of your youngest players are doing well. Three players from the Chicago Bears had decent seasons and were rewarded in kind by the folks at ProFootball Focus. Two draft picks and a UDFA earned ProFootballFocus All-Rookie honors. Safety Jaquan Brisker, left tackle Braxton Jones and linebacker Jack Sanborn were selected for their efforts this season.
Former NFL exec says Bears should trade Justin Fields, draft Bryce Young
Even with the start of the playoffs only days away, one of the hottest topics of conversation in the NFL surrounds the Chicago Bears and what they'll do with the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft. ESPN analyst and former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum laid out an intriguing...
Bears GM Ryan Poles wants RB David Montgomery to return
We tackled the stock Bears running back David Montgomery holds as he heads into free agency about a month ago. A key concern in his situation focused on whether or not Chicago would want to bring Montgomery back. Earlier this week, Bears general manager Ryan Poles gave us the answer, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears NFL draft scouting Report: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski
Northwestern Offensive Tackle Peter Skoronski 2023 NFL draft scouting report. Peter Skoronski finished his junior year for the Wildcats as the number one rated tackle in college football. Incredible given the fact Northwestern had one win this year and that was in Ireland during week 0. Peter played 9 games his freshman year, 12 in his sophomore year and another full 12 games this past season.
Comments / 3