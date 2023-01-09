ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Bears, GM Ryan Poles gives first hint at plans for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Bears back-doored their way into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday after the Texans’ thrilling, last-second victory over the Colts (that may ultimately prove to be more of a loss for the franchise in the long term). But with second-year quarterback Justin Fields already on the team, would Chicago consider taking a signal-caller with the top pick anyway? According to Bears general manager Ryan Poles, the answer is: maybe, but probably not. “We’re gonna do the same as we’ve always done, we’re going to evaluate the draft class,” Poles said in the team’s season-ending press...
Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick

The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
Chicago Bears: With Season Over, The Real Work Begins

Now that the Chicago Bears ended their 2022 season, general manager Ryan Poles now begins the real work of overhauling the roster. The Chicago Bears ended their 2022 season by doing the same thing they did for the previous nine weeks — they lost. This was a difficult season...
Three Chicago Bears players earn PFF All-rookie honors

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a rebuild and the only way to know if the rebuild is going well is if some of your youngest players are doing well. Three players from the Chicago Bears had decent seasons and were rewarded in kind by the folks at ProFootball Focus. Two draft picks and a UDFA earned ProFootballFocus All-Rookie honors. Safety Jaquan Brisker, left tackle Braxton Jones and linebacker Jack Sanborn were selected for their efforts this season.
Bears GM Ryan Poles wants RB David Montgomery to return

We tackled the stock Bears running back David Montgomery holds as he heads into free agency about a month ago. A key concern in his situation focused on whether or not Chicago would want to bring Montgomery back. Earlier this week, Bears general manager Ryan Poles gave us the answer, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times.
Chicago Bears NFL draft scouting Report: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Northwestern Offensive Tackle Peter Skoronski 2023 NFL draft scouting report. Peter Skoronski finished his junior year for the Wildcats as the number one rated tackle in college football. Incredible given the fact Northwestern had one win this year and that was in Ireland during week 0. Peter played 9 games his freshman year, 12 in his sophomore year and another full 12 games this past season.
