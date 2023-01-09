Dorothy Sadie Tynes of Bogalusa, La., passed away on Monday, Jan 9, 2023 at the age of 95. She was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and taught children’s church. A lifelong member of Union Heritage Church, formally Union Avenue Church, of Bogalusa, La. Dorothy was a caretaker and loved helping people. Her life revolved around her children and she always put her family first. She was like a Mom to her grandchildren. Dorothy was a simple lady who loved her church and wanted her family to know God.

