Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Sykes
Mr. Jerry Albert Sykes a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Covington, La. at the age of 84. Mr. Sykes is survived by a daughter, Donna S. Mullen of Bogalusa, La.; a son, Douglas Ray Sykes of Bogalusa, La.; four grandchildren, Tiffiny Martin of Baton Rouge, La., Madonna Bedwell of Bogalusa, La., Staci Felder of Baton Rouge, La. and Ashley Sykes of New York; and one brother, Douglas Henry Sykes of Bogalusa, La.
bogalusadailynews.com
Guynes
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all of them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
bogalusadailynews.com
Moseley
On Jan. 8, 2023, at 80 years of age, Buck passed away peacefully at his home after a three-year illness following a severe stroke. He was born on Dec. 10, 1942 in Meridian, Miss., to the late Yancie Hubert Moseley, Sr. and Ruby Earle Weeks Moseley. Buck grew up in Hattiesburg, Miss., then moved to Kentwood, La. and was a 1961 graduate of Kentwood High School. He attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La., then the Ray Martin School of Jewelry and Fabrications and Gemological Institute of America (GIA).
bogalusadailynews.com
Tynes
Dorothy Sadie Tynes of Bogalusa, La., passed away on Monday, Jan 9, 2023 at the age of 95. She was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and taught children’s church. A lifelong member of Union Heritage Church, formally Union Avenue Church, of Bogalusa, La. Dorothy was a caretaker and loved helping people. Her life revolved around her children and she always put her family first. She was like a Mom to her grandchildren. Dorothy was a simple lady who loved her church and wanted her family to know God.
bogalusadailynews.com
Arrests/releases
Arrests 1-6-1/9 Charles Byron Sanders, 53, Kirklin Road in Tylertown, Miss., on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia 3rd(+) offense -felony, fugitive other jurisdiction. Bond was set at $5,000. John George Pfieffer, 63, 11th Avenue 7 in Franklinton, on a charge of battery-aggravated. Bond was...
bogalusadailynews.com
Justice & Accountability Center of Louisiana hosts monthly expungement clinic with community partners sponsoring expungement filing fees
The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal services, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces an expungement clinic in Orleans Parish. Our community partners, the Dillard University Racial for Justice and the Power Coalition for Equity & Justice will be sponsoring a maximum of $10,000 for state mandated expungement filing fees on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m.
bogalusadailynews.com
Concerned Citizens of Varnado and Angie Community sponsoring 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade
The Concerned Citizens of Varnado and Angie Community will sponsor our 19th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Varnado followed by a program in the Varnado High School Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. The Community parade will roll thru Varnado at 1pm. The lineup starts at noon...
bogalusadailynews.com
6 businesses sell alcohol to a minor
The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor parish businesses which sell alcohol in an attempt to identify those that are not requiring proper identification of the purchaser. On Jan. 5, another check was made utilizing an underage purchaser who attempted to purchase alcohol. During the Jan. 5 operation,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Ingleside Literary Society 100th anniversary
Ingleside Literary Society reached an important milestone in October, the 100th anniversary of its founding, which was Oct. 4, 1922. To commemorate this momentous occasion, the group hosted a centennial celebration at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Invited guests included local dignitaries, special guests...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa Mayor Truong inaugurated
Tyrin Truong was inaugurated as Bogalusa’s new mayor on Saturday morning outside of city hall on a sunsplashed day. “I’m just humbled that everybody came out to support us,” Truong said. “Our city has seen some troubling times recently, but I think this is a bright spot and I look forward to continuing in that.”
bogalusadailynews.com
Saltaformaggio takes over as Franklinton’s new head football coach
Franklinton has named Nick Saltaformaggio as its new football coach. “I’m as excited about getting the Franklinton job as I was when I got my first head coaching job,” Saltaformaggio said. “The fire is burning.”. He takes over for Guy LeCompte, who retired from education. Saltaformaggio said...
Comments / 0