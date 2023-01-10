Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Carmen Gfeller, Montana Lady Griz win OT battle at Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — Carmen Gfeller sent the game to overtime and then scored seven points in the extra period to lead the Montana Lady Griz to a 67-64 win over Big Sky Conference foe Weber State on Thursday at the Dee Events Center. Gfeller made two free throws with...
montanasports.com
Montana Grizzlies get commitment from Hawaii linebacker Riley Wilson
MISSOULA — It's been a bountiful week of commitments for Montana's football program, and that trend continued on Tuesday afternoon. Hawaii linebacker Riley Wilson announced his transfer to the Montana Grizzlies via social media, writing, "It's already written...#GoGriz Proverbs 16:3." Wilson, who stands 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, joins the Grizzlies...
montanasports.com
Last-second shot dooms Montana Grizzlies against Weber State
MISSOULA — Steven Verplancken knocked down a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left in the game and the Weber State Wildcats topped the Montana Grizzlies 59-57 at Dahlberg Arena in a big tilt between Big Sky Conference rivals on Thursday evening. It was a low-scoring affair between the familiar foes,...
montanasports.com
Jury trial date set for former Lady Griz coach's lawsuit against University of Montana
MISSOULA — A trial date for Shannon Schweyen's lawsuit against the University of Montana has officially been set. Schweyen's case against UM is scheduled to appear before a seven-person jury on Nov. 13 at the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula, according to court documents obtained by MTN Sports.
NBCMontana
College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...
montanasports.com
Sentinel girls, Big Sky boys take opening crosstown basketball matchups in Missoula
MISSOULA — The first crosstown basketball meetings of the season got underway on Tuesday evening as Missoula Big Sky hosted Missoula Sentinel. The Spartan girls kicked off the night with a 50-44 victory over the Eagles while the Big Sky boys topped Sentinel 57-42. In the girls game, Emily...
montanasports.com
Missoula Hellgate boys cruise past Butte, hand Bulldogs first conference loss
BUTTE — Everything clicked for Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday. Connor Dick scored a game-high 16 points and had a double-double as the Knights surged past Butte High 57-38 to hand the Bulldogs their first Western AA loss of the season. The Bulldogs were wrapping up a three-game homestand to...
REMEMBER WHEN? Diamond & Silk Rocked The House in Montana [AUDIO]
We were sad to hear Diamond from the conservative duo has passed. Today we're reminiscing on their visit to Montana. Originally published Sept. 19, 2019 / Republished Jan. 11, 2023. Our friends in Kalispell, Bozeman, Missoula, and elsewhere in Montana are going to want to bring Diamond & Silk to...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
NBCMontana
Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
‘Huge Increase’ in Hospitalizations and Flu Cases in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Without more people getting the flu vaccine, when the flu season reaches its apex in February, according to Pam Whitney, Infectious Disease Nurse at the Missoula City-County Health Department, ‘we’ll see numbers higher than we’ve ever seen’. A Dire Prediction about...
Plug in Pepperoni? You Won’t Hear This Montana Pizza Coming
You might not be ready to own your own electric car yet in Montana. But chances are if you order a Domino's pizza it's going to be arriving via battery power. That's because Domino's has completed a major upgrade of its delivery vehicles, putting 30 electric cars on the road for its Western Montana stores. Franchise owner Jeremy McMillan says the new delivery cars started coming online at the end of November.
Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
Massive Mansion For Sale: Own A Huge Piece of Montana History
The stunning home that was Marcus Daly's headquarters is remodeled and currently for sale. It's REALLY big and really gorgeous. This listing says it can sleep 32 people. Although most people think of Butte or Anaconda when you mention Marcus Daly, but this Copper King of Montana had a home built in Hamilton, Montana. When you compare the size, history, and beauty of this property - it almost seems to be a bargain, listed shy of $4 million. It's the "Downtown Daly Bitterroot Mansion".
Airline flight delays continue in Montana after FAA grounds US flights
People looking to take to the air across the country – including in Missoula and Montana – are facing flight delays on Wednesday.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Right-of-way request could signal life in Missoula’s Riverfront Triangle
The latest request for right-of-way vacation was submitted by the property's new owner, Riverfront LLC, represented by WGM Group.
University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates
Three internal and one external candidate are finalists for dean of the law school at the University of Montana. The three internal finalists are: Lucy France, longtime UM legal counsel, Interim Dean Elaine Gagliardi, and Kari Hong, whose resume notes she is an adjunct professor at UM for spring 2023. Hong also worked at Boston […] The post University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Arrest Car Thief in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., a woman was outside her home when she observed a male, later identified as Josiah Boushie, access a vehicle. According to court documents, Josiah then walked to the next vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and shuffled...
Comments / 0