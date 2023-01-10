ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

montanasports.com

Carmen Gfeller, Montana Lady Griz win OT battle at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Carmen Gfeller sent the game to overtime and then scored seven points in the extra period to lead the Montana Lady Griz to a 67-64 win over Big Sky Conference foe Weber State on Thursday at the Dee Events Center. Gfeller made two free throws with...
OGDEN, UT
montanasports.com

Montana Grizzlies get commitment from Hawaii linebacker Riley Wilson

MISSOULA — It's been a bountiful week of commitments for Montana's football program, and that trend continued on Tuesday afternoon. Hawaii linebacker Riley Wilson announced his transfer to the Montana Grizzlies via social media, writing, "It's already written...#GoGriz Proverbs 16:3." Wilson, who stands 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, joins the Grizzlies...
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Last-second shot dooms Montana Grizzlies against Weber State

MISSOULA — Steven Verplancken knocked down a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left in the game and the Weber State Wildcats topped the Montana Grizzlies 59-57 at Dahlberg Arena in a big tilt between Big Sky Conference rivals on Thursday evening. It was a low-scoring affair between the familiar foes,...
OGDEN, UT
NBCMontana

College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...
94.9 KYSS FM

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Plug in Pepperoni? You Won’t Hear This Montana Pizza Coming

You might not be ready to own your own electric car yet in Montana. But chances are if you order a Domino's pizza it's going to be arriving via battery power. That's because Domino's has completed a major upgrade of its delivery vehicles, putting 30 electric cars on the road for its Western Montana stores. Franchise owner Jeremy McMillan says the new delivery cars started coming online at the end of November.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Massive Mansion For Sale: Own A Huge Piece of Montana History

The stunning home that was Marcus Daly's headquarters is remodeled and currently for sale. It's REALLY big and really gorgeous. This listing says it can sleep 32 people. Although most people think of Butte or Anaconda when you mention Marcus Daly, but this Copper King of Montana had a home built in Hamilton, Montana. When you compare the size, history, and beauty of this property - it almost seems to be a bargain, listed shy of $4 million. It's the "Downtown Daly Bitterroot Mansion".
HAMILTON, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates

Three internal and one external candidate are finalists for dean of the law school at the University of Montana. The three internal finalists are: Lucy France, longtime UM legal counsel, Interim Dean Elaine Gagliardi, and Kari Hong, whose resume notes she is an adjunct professor at UM for spring 2023. Hong also worked at Boston […] The post University of Montana names law school dean finalists, internal candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT

