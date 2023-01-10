Read full article on original website
How to stop a dog from jumping up
Keeping all four of your dog’s paws on the floor can be easier said than done. Here’s how to stop a dog from jumping up
pethelpful.com
Why Is My Dog's Spleen Enlarged?
"I live in a house with women only. We shed a lot of hair. I used to throw my dog's kibble on the carpet to get him up and moving, and he liked to search out food to find. He recently all of a sudden was having issues with eating, and then his spleen enlarged, shrunk back down, then enlarged again. He was having a very hard time eating but was hungry. During this time, he had vomited up a very large hairball (certain it was human hair, as his coat is short).
thewildest.com
Hey, Why Is Your Dog Ignoring You?
It can be extremely frustrating when you ask your dog to do something and it just…doesn’t happen — whether you want them to sit for their bowl at dinner or are calling them to “come” at the park in front of all the other pet parents. Maybe you’ve chalked it up to your dog having selective hearing or that they don’t care to listen to you. But, most of the time, there’s a reason they’re not responding, so we need to look at how you can improve your communication.
A Man Paid $400 to Cure His Dog’s Limp, Only to Find That the Animal Was Mimicking Him the Whole Time
Sympathy aches are a mystery, but they are a terrific indication that someone cares for you. However, you may not be aware that this ability also exists in animals. Yes, your furry friend may pick up on your emotions and monitor your suffering more closely than you think.
pethelpful.com
Why Are My Dog’s Ears Cold? (And What Can I Do About It?)
When you think of a happy, healthy dog, certain images come to mind: a wagging tail, bright eyes, and warm ears. But what happens when your pup's ears feel cold to the touch? Is something wrong? And if so, what can you do about it?. In this article, we'll explore...
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
animalfair.com
Longest Living Dogs – In Real Life Years
Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.
pethelpful.com
Pampered Pooch's Funny Way of Coming Inside the House Is Priceless
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ask anyone who owns a little dog and they can tell you that on occasion, when you try and bring your small dog inside, they take off like it's party-fun-run-around-the -yard-time. We are sure this isn't behavior specific to little dogs, but we have noticed they are champions at this not-really-a-game game.
Nightmarish Mountain Lion Shriek Causes Cop to Immediately Bolt: LISTEN
Yes, mountain lions scream. And yes, it is one of the most blood-curdling sounds in nature, as this wild footage from a police cam shows. Not much else is known of this incident, but what else do you need to know? In an incredible capture, a police officer is seen recoiling from a horrifying scream as it echoes out from a pitch black forest. Armed with is flashlight, the officer flinches, then turns tail after hearing what could also be described as the shriek of death itself.
WATCH: Rare Black Wolf Howls on Snowy Mountain in Epic Video
Not sure if any sound out there is more iconic than the echoing reverberation of a wolf howl. Wolves are reportedly one of the loudest animals on earth, with their vocalizations ranging between 90 and 115 decibels. Their howls can be heard to some degree throughout a 50-mile radius. Wolves howl to establish territory and communicate with other wolves.
pethelpful.com
Dog Turns to a Blanket for Comfort After Adoption Event Where No One Wanted Him
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Darrell is a loving, 1-year-old Pit Bull boy who's looking for his forever home at Darlington Humane Society in South Carolina. He's captured the hearts of his rescuers, to say the least, but his heartbreaking reaction after not being chosen at an adoption event is gaining traction on TikTok, too. Commenters just adore the sweet rescue dog!
Adorable Cat Family and Their Five Kittens Taking a Nap Delights Internet
The presence of the father cat in this scenario is rare, as male cats rarely stay with the female and kittens.
pethelpful.com
Farmer's Reaction to Goat's Surprise Babies Is Everything
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @longvalleyacres woke up to one of life's greatest surprises and we're absolutely here for it. She had a feeling one of her mama goats was very close to labor, although she wasn't expecting it this particular day.
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo's Reaction to Her New Holiday Toy Is Too Cute
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Parents go all for Christmas. They want to get the best gifts and everything on their child’s wish list. But sometimes, when parents don’t have a list to go off, they end up getting the wrong gift, which is exactly what happened in this video.
a-z-animals.com
13 Things You can Give A Dog to Treat Pain
Dogs can be our very best friends. They stick by our side when we are sad, scared, or hurt. So it’s easy to feel helpless when your dog is in pain and needs you to do something. The strongest pain relievers come from veterinarian prescriptions. But there are other options you can provide without going to the vet. Check out this list of things you can give a dog to treat pain, including what you should never give them.
pethelpful.com
10-Year-Old Dog's Sad Reaction to Being Overlooked at Adoption Event Is Devastating
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. A Jacksonville, North Carolina-based animal rescue, known on TikTok as @adoptionfirstnc, recently held an adoption event where people could meet all the animals available for adoption. We love that idea! Well, that is until we see some animals get overlooked, which absolutely breaks us.
ABC News
These dogs in Alaska ride on a bus like humans
A bus in Alaska has gone to the dogs, literally. Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-walking business in Skagway, Alaska, takes different groups of dogs on walks multiple times a day, and it uses a bus to transport them all. The bus, dubbed the "puppy bus" by the business's owners, is...
