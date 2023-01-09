ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
PennLive.com

Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future

Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Medical examiner reveals cause of death for former Steelers receiver

Nearly six months after the death of former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles standout receiver Charles Johnson, the state medical examiner’s office released its findings in the case. According to the report, the 50-year-old took his own life by overdosing on drugs. According to reports, the medical examiner determined...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game

This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather.  The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds.  AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals

Optimism that Lamar Jackson will return for the postseason is dwindling. Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per local reporters in Baltimore, a further indication of the unlikelihood that he will be available for Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "I don't have...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction

With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round.  According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts.  These "foreign objects" ...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL

Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
NEW YORK STATE

