The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO