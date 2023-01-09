Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ryan Shazier was seriously injured in an NFL game. He has advice for Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from a New York hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a game, to continue his rehabilitation at home. Hamlin’s doctors said he’s on what’s considered a “very normal” or even “accelerated trajectory” in his recovery, and has...
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
atozsports.com
Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on Matt Canada could give a hint to Mike Tomlin’s OC decision
All eyes will be on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason and his offensive coordinator decision. Will Tomlin fire Matt Canada, a move that fans have been begging for all season?. Or will Tomlin retain Canada after the Steelers’ strong finish to the season?. It’s starting to...
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future
Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for former Steelers receiver
Nearly six months after the death of former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles standout receiver Charles Johnson, the state medical examiner’s office released its findings in the case. According to the report, the 50-year-old took his own life by overdosing on drugs. According to reports, the medical examiner determined...
Yardbarker
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game
This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather. The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds. AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey saw "greatness" in Brock Purdy after arriving to 49ers
Upon arriving to the San Francisco 49ers via a trade in October, running back Christian McCaffrey got to work. He went through a crash course on his new playbook, intent on learning enough in 48 hours to be on the field with his new teammates against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Yardbarker
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
Yardbarker
Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals
Optimism that Lamar Jackson will return for the postseason is dwindling. Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per local reporters in Baltimore, a further indication of the unlikelihood that he will be available for Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "I don't have...
NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction
With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round. According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts. These "foreign objects" ...
Damar Hamlin's positive updates gave Josh Allen 'spiritual awakening,' Bills QB says
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said the continuous positive updates on safety Damar Hamlin gave him a "spiritual awakening." Hamlin was released from the hospital on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL
Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
FOX43.com
Pittsburgh headed in right direction for 2023 | Locked On Steelers
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers avoided a losing season for a 16th straight year. But at 9-8 with missing playoffs, is the franchise headed in the right direction?
