Upcoming weekend weather for Bay Area, Northern California
In the midst of all the flooding and torrential rain in Northern California, Thursday's weather provided a break from the recent rainy days. However, this break may be short-lived as the Bay Area and parts of Northern California are expecting more wet weather Friday and throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Mark...
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
2 saved from top of truck amid flooding, heavy storms in the Bay Area
California has put all of these Swiftwater rescue teams on standby. Officials found two people standing on top of a gray pickup truck that was surrounded by rushing water. Their vehicle started getting filled with water that was flowing and ended up being in a riverbed. Oakland firefighters rolled out long ladders and ran support groups for safety, with one being used as a temporary bridge.
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
Sinkhole closes both directions of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says
Highway 92 in San Mateo County has been shut down in both directions from upper Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road due to a sinkhole that formed overnight, CHP says.
Round of storms send trees toppling all over San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Crews in San Francisco on Tuesday worked to clean up after yet another series of storms battered the city. More than a week of pouring rain and howling winds took a toll on trees throughout San Francisco. Shortly after noon, a large ficus tree toppled a Muni...
County Vector Control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes
OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
RAW: CA: STORM-LIGHTNING STRIKES SUTRO TOWER (MORE)
Lightning strikes Sutro Tower in San Francisco as the city faces a powerful bomb cyclone. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PG&E dismantles fallen transmission tower in San Jose, thousands still without power in South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Crews continue working to restore power to homes and businesses throughout the South Bay. In one San Jose neighborhood, a transmission tower collapsed after it was hit by a tree. When the tower collapsed, it took down several trees and a man living along a nearby...
Tree topples on vacant Foster City church, Jeep
FOSTER CITY, Calif. - As Thursday sees a break in the rain, cities across the Bay Area are dealing with the problem of falling trees. One such tree fell on top of a Foster City vacant church and preschool and a white Jeep. The tree came down Wednesday night at...
Dramatic photo shows lightning strike Sutro Tower during Bay Area's thunderstorms
SAN FRANCISCO - The severe weather to slam the Bay Area in recent weeks have resulted in torrential rains, flooding, mudslides, and powerful lashing winds that have knocked out power and brought down once-towering trees. On Tuesday, there was also hail, thunder, and lightning. Among the dramatic images from these...
Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images
Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire
(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning
(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
Storm-damaged roadway in Castro Valley has neighborhood cut off
CASTRO VALLEY -- Storm damage has cut off a neighborhood in Castro Valley for days after part of a roadway collapsed into a swollen creek and repairs won't be happening anytime soon.Record amounts of rain have caused serious road damage across some 20 sites in Alameda County. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley, where a portion of the road collapsed into San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Year's weekend. It effectively closed a major thoroughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street...
Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed
Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
