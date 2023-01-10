ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Federal, state charges filed against El Paso man accused of aiming gun at migrants

By Fernie Ortiz
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of pointing a gun at migrants outside Sacred Hearth Church on News Year’s Eve in South El Paso.

Steven Mathew Driscoll, 27, of East El Paso, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and/or detention in a motor vehicle, and disorderly conduct, the El Paso police said in a news release.

According to a statement from the FBI in El Paso, which investigated Driscoll along with the El Paso Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Driscoll also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The FBI also said it is prepared to investigate Driscoll for potential federal civil rights violations should those allegations arise.

Live border cameras | Sacred Heart Church

El Paso police responded to reports of a man harassing migrants and then pulling out a gun shortly after 10:30 on Saturday outside Sacred Heart Church, where many migrants have been camping out for days.

Police searched but were unable to locate the individual.

About two hours later, in the early hours of New Year’s Day, police say the same 911 caller notified them about the man was driving near the Greyhound Bus Station in Downtown El Paso.

Police spotted the suspect vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers had asked the driver to get out of the truck before he allegedly jumped back in and drove off.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Police the police vehicle broke down, and officers lost sight of the truck. However, investigators located the vehicle the following day, and investigators were able to identify and detain Driscoll.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

2 fugitives wanted in El Salvador removed by ERO El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Jan. 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) from the El Paso Field Office removed two fugitive undocumented non-citizens wanted in El Salvador. 47-year-old Benito Arevalo Gochez Ruballo, and 35-year-old Erika Beatriz Rivera Crespin were removed to El Salvador on an ICE Air Operations Charter […]
EL PASO, TX
US105

An El Paso Sheriff’s Deputy Once Tried To Blackmail Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash thought the worst part of his arrest in El Paso was over once he got out of jail but, 20 years later, the issue was back. The legendary "Man In Black', Johnny Cash, was busted in El Paso in 1965 for possession when he was caught coming back from Juarez with 668 Dexadrine and 475 Equanil tablets in his guitar case. Wow, go big or go home, huh?
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud

The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter in fatal Las Cruces shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man believed to be responsible for Friday’s fatal shooting in Las Cruces has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter. David Chavez, 19, is charged with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with conditions of release. Chavez also had four misdemeanor warrants for […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Stabbing reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County leaders recap meeting with President Biden

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- After President Joe Biden visited El Paso on Sunday to speak with local officials about the migrant crisis, KTSM caught up with some of those leaders about the conversations they had with the president. President Biden stopped at three different locations across El Paso during his four-hour visit. Those included a […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Punk Burger in El Paso sets GoFundMe to stay in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Punk Burger is asking for help from Borderland residents to keep their doors open via a GoFundMe. With restaurants closing down due to supply chain disruption, oil and gas prices as well as the pandemic, Punk Burger Owner Stephanie Rangel says mom and pop restaurants need more support from the public.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Firefighters respond to fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in downtown El Paso. It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at building on the 500 block of W. Missouri behind Southwest University Park. No injuries reported. Firefighters were able to knockdown the fire just before 7...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UNM student pleads not guilty for alleged role in Nov. 19 shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – Eli’Sha Upshaw pleaded not guilty in Second Judicial District Court on Monday for his alleged role in a Nov. 19 shooting on the University of New Mexico campus that also involved New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake. Upshaw was formally indicted on Jan. 3 by a Grand Jury and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Booming businesses increase traffic congestion in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the years, far East El Paso continues to see more businesses open in the area. While this brings more opportunities for local businesses and franchises, this also brings more traffic. For people like Erika Knoch who owns Global Coffee Roasters on Zaragoza, having a place to gather such as […]
EL PASO, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants

In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

