Low turnout in special elections draws questions, complaints from County Commission

The special election for the vacant state House District 86 seat will cost a combined $957,843 for the January primary election and the March general election.

Shelby County commissioners approved the funding Monday, Jan. 9, which is to be reimbursed by the state.

And in the process they questioned how effective the Shelby County Election Commission has been in letting the 45,000 votes in the district know there is an election.

Through Saturday, 275 voters had cast early ballots in the early voting period that runs through Jan. 19, ahead of the Jan. 24 election day.

The district covers the county’s western border with the Mississippi River from Millington to southwest Memphis and the Mississippi state line.

There are no Republican and independent contenders, meaning the winner of the 10-candidate Democratic primary will run unopposed in the March general election.

Assistant administrator of elections Debra Upchurch said the election commission notified print publications they wanted to run public notices of the election including the ballot but got no responses or belated responses.

Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. said the media is to blame for “not doing what they are supposed to do.”

Shelby County Election Commission chairman Mark Luttrell told commissioners his body is exploring social media and other means of getting the word about elections out to voters.

“We’re going through in America right now a period of adjustment to the new normal,” the former Shelby County Mayor said. “We know that social media is the way to do it. … When the norm becomes 25% to 30% turnout and people are happy with that — I’m not.”

The last of the county’s three elections in 2022 drew the highest turnout of the three — 34.4% of the county’s 590,513 voters — by the count of the Election Commission’s last report on voter registration in December.

The same Congressional midterm election cycle four years earlier in 2018 drew 51.1% of the county’s voters — the first majority turnout locally in any election other than a presidential general election since 1994.

Commissioner Amber Mills questioned the expense of the two special elections — primaries and general.

“But I feel like it’s the candidates’ job to push people to the polls,” she said.

Commissioner Britney Thornton disagreed on that point but also had concerns about the money spent.

“We cannot possibly put all of our eggs in one basket to reach voters in this district,” she said. “I just think it’s quite ridiculous. And it’s really telling why we have so few voters.”

Thornton cast the only vote against the funding.

In other action Monday, the commission approved a resolution that gives the greenlight to the Community Redevelopment Agency to begin spending city and county property tax increment revenue collected over several years in the Uptown area for redevelopment.

Thornton abstained on the resolution while commissioner Henri Brooks voted against it.

Uptown’s TIF district funding was part of the commission’s lengthy and emotional consideration of a tax increment financing district approved for the Klondike area of North Memphis last month.

The $14.1 million dollars is the public part of four efforts in Uptown:

Collins Chapel Connectional Hospital and Clinic: the Edgeview at Legends senior affordable housing development, a home repair program for legacy homeowners in Uptown and a home ownership program.

The Memphis City Council votes on the same joint resolution at its Tuesday, Jan. 10, meeting.