Mukund Wankhede joins the SC4 Board of Trustees

By McKenna Golat, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago
St. Clair County Community College Board of Trustees appointed Mukund Wankhede to board following the resignation of Nicholas DeGrazia.

Wankhede was appointed at a special meeting Monday at the SC4 Welcome Center. The board voted via paper ballot, with Wankhede receiving a majority of four votes after three rounds. Only two other people, Alphonso Amos and Greg Smith, applied for the vacant position.

“I’m looking forward to learning from my peers and understanding what priorities are being taken,” Wankhede said. “I want to understand what is already in motion, then how we can transition collectively together towards a future that makes the college and community stronger.”

Wankhede’s term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2024.

Each applicant had the opportunity to address and receive questions from the board before voting took place. Wankhede spoke about how his father articulated to him growing up that education allows people to transcend boundaries and how its impacts many generations.

Wankhede said that he considers the education provided by SC4 is the first step for students to receive opportunities and allows them to achieve higher goals in the future. One opportunity Wankhede mentioned was partnerships within the community, such as local businesses.

“There is an opportunity for students to practice their trade,” he said. “It becomes a win-win where the business can evaluate its employees, students can evaluate the employer and (the students) can make a decision on what additional skills they can add to their portfolio.”

Additionally, Wankhede said SC4 could create partnerships with companies that could offer software to students so they could practice their skills remotely.

Board Chair Karen Niver asked Wankhede about his thoughts regarding recruitment and student retention at SC4. He said that through his professional experience, he knows recruitment and retention are challenging. He said he would look at what the individual being recruited values and how it can be put in motion.

“Then you have engagement from both sides,” Wankhede said. “That is a recipe for success.”

Wankhede has 30 years of engineering experience and is a managing partner for two local businesses. He said his combination of experience in STEM and performing arts will bring perspective to the board, as well as help move SC4 forward.

Wankhede said the board position is a phenomenal opportunity and he looks forward to his term.

