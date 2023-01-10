Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Patriots LB Coach Jarod Mayo no Longer a Candidate for Browns Open Defensive Coordinator job
You can now mark one name off the next potential Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator. According to a release from the New England Patriots, the team is working on a deal to keep Jarod Mayo with the Patriots. Mayo had been a candidate for the Browns job prior to this. Mayo...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Add Cole Beasley to Active Roster for Playoffs
Cole Beasley will be available for the Bills’ playoff run after being elevated from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday. The 33-year-old veteran returns to the Buffalo lineup after a 2022 season that saw him retire with the Buccaneers—and then unretire and join the AFC East champions.
Report: Sean Payton Reluctant to ‘Tie His Future’ to Russell Wilson
It's one of the big questions surrounding the Denver Broncos' pivotal 2023 offseason, and it underlines every head-coaching interview the team hosts. On December 27, Broncos GM George Paton professed his, and the team's, belief that Wilson is "fixable." Not everyone is so convinced, however. And as the most coveted...
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Why Giants DB Julian Love is Confident Ahead of Playoffs
Julian Love is one of many New York Giants players that will experience his first taste of the NFL playoffs this Sunday when the Giants travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in the Super Wild Card round. Not surprisingly, Love, a defensive co-captain, feels confident about his team's chances...
Rams Add Much Needed Edge Rusher in Latest NFL Mock
After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams now must turn their attention on the offseason in hopes of righting the ship ahead of the 2023 season. Saying the Rams' rosters has holes would be an understatement, as they have definite needs across the board. Most notably, they need help along the offensive line and a presence off the edge on the defensive side of the ball.
Which Free Agents Should the Jets Bring Back in 2023?
It's that time of the year when players clean out their lockers in the Jets' locker-room. High hopes in August have been dashed by a last place divisional finish in January. Now one of the main questions becomes which of the Jets free agents should the team bring back next season?
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Joe Mixon Doubles Down On ‘Big Dogs’ Statement: ‘It Can Be Bulletin Board Material For Anybody’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are two-time reigning AFC North champions and ready to defend their AFC crown over the next month. All the past year's accolades give this team great reason to be confident, specifically running back Joe Mixon, who doubled down on his bold statement from last week.
Falcons Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Rookie Records Only ‘Starting Point’
While failing to use the term "rebuild", Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that his team is in a transition. Battling through salary cap struggles and setting a new identity, the transition spearheaded by Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot appears to be heading in the right direction - thanks in part to a pair of record-setting rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.
Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans
The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field...
Bills Moves: Micah Hyde & Jamison Crowder to Return?
It speaks volumes about the depth of the Buffalo Bills that they have experienced such a successful season while enduring the sort of injury issues and general beyond-their-control drama that makes Sean McDermott a leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year. Having said that, reinforcements may be coming to...
How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Betting Line, Injury Report, Lineups
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season and for the first of two consecutive with their next meeting on Saturday. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2, with each team winning both on their home court as the Heat have won three straight against Milwaukee in Miami, including nine of the last 12 overall on the Heat home floor. The Heat are 73-49 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (quad), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Bam Adebayo (wrist) is probable, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.
Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL released its official plan for a neutral-site AFC championship game in the event that the Bills and Chiefs are slated to play against each other in the title game. Per a release from the NFL, Atlanta would host the game...
Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have eight unrestricted free agents on defense and will need to bring at least a few from that list back in 2023. But atop the candidates sit three players who's return means the Steelers avoid any setbacks in trying to take this group to the next level.
