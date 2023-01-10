VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season and for the first of two consecutive with their next meeting on Saturday. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2, with each team winning both on their home court as the Heat have won three straight against Milwaukee in Miami, including nine of the last 12 overall on the Heat home floor. The Heat are 73-49 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (quad), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Bam Adebayo (wrist) is probable, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO