Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“Well, so much for that” – Alachua County Commission votes 3-2 to withdraw local match funding from Ability Housing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday night to affirm their earlier decision to withdraw local match funding from an affordable housing project proposed for the corner of SE 15th Street and SE 8th Avenue. After receiving a letter from Ability Housing, the project’s developer,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Justin Albright brings family name to Marion House race

The longtime Soil and Waster board member is brother to Marion Tax Collector George Albright. Justin Albright has served for years on government boards in Marion County. Now he wants a seat in the Legislature. The Ocala Republican this week has filed and qualified to run in a Special Election in House District 24.
alachuachronicle.com

Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
korncountry.com

Public’s help requested in Union County shooting

UNION COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. The initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Santa Fe College Academy of Science and Technology Accepting Applications

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Santa Fe College Academy of Science and Technology, the high school opening this fall on the college’s Northwest Campus, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. Students who successfully complete the Academy will have the opportunity to earn their high school diploma, an Associate in Science degree in either health science or information technology, and a minimum of two industry certifications, all at no cost to the student or their families.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD offers new apprentice program

Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host an open house for its new Public Service Academy on Saturday. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the GPD headquarters on 545 NW 8th Ave. The Public Service Academy is a pre-apprenticeship program designed to assist youth and young adults...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ocala duo receive life sentence for murder

An Eighth Circuit Court judge sentenced two Ocala people to life in prison and a third person to 12 years on Tuesday for murdering a man on May 17, 2021. According to a State Attorney’s Office release, Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, were sentenced by Judge William Davis to life for killing Tyerune G. Blocker in NE Alachua County. Jasmine Webb was sentenced to 12 years.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Matheson History Museum presents “Florida: A History in Pictures”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – If you’re on Facebook and you love the history of Florida through photographs, then you have probably heard of the Facebook Group “Florida: A History in Pictures.” Started years ago by Jeff Davies and Mike McGinness, group members are asked to share photos of Florida from when the camera was invented until just before Walt Disney arrived. The group has grown to over 200,000 members today, with photos being shared every day.
GAINESVILLE, FL

