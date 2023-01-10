Read full article on original website
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id'd from YouTube Video.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scam
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
Former representative runs again for Florida House in District 24
Charlie Stone is no stranger to holding public office. So, when the District 24 seat of the Florida House of Representatives was vacated, the veteran Republican legislator felt he would be the most experienced person for the job. Stone, 74, is running in a special election for the seat vacated...
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners voted 3-2 to not move forward with Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners voted 3-2 last month to withdraw funding for Dogwood Village that they had once approved. Claiming affordable housing is overly concentrated in East Gainesville and needs to be spread throughout the city. Residents from East Gainesville came to the meeting asking commissioners to not put...
alachuachronicle.com
“Well, so much for that” – Alachua County Commission votes 3-2 to withdraw local match funding from Ability Housing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday night to affirm their earlier decision to withdraw local match funding from an affordable housing project proposed for the corner of SE 15th Street and SE 8th Avenue. After receiving a letter from Ability Housing, the project’s developer,...
WCJB
Meat processing facility could come to Newberry, pending state funding
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a possible solution to an issue North Central Florida cattle ranchers are facing. City of Newberry and Alachua County officials want to build a 10,000 square-foot meat processing facility off of SW 266th St. in Newberry. “There’s a high degree of preference for more...
floridapolitics.com
Justin Albright brings family name to Marion House race
The longtime Soil and Waster board member is brother to Marion Tax Collector George Albright. Justin Albright has served for years on government boards in Marion County. Now he wants a seat in the Legislature. The Ocala Republican this week has filed and qualified to run in a Special Election in House District 24.
wmfe.org
West Ocala community center opens where a charcoal plant once spewed soot over African American homes
Ocala celebrated the opening of a community center Tuesday on the site where a Royal Oak charcoal plant used to belch soot over the homes of African American residents. And the city celebrated the extraordinary commitment of two women who drove that change. Hundreds gathered in front of the new...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announces staffing and assignment changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials have announced new changes in positions for a number of staff members. Several staff members received promotions while others have been reassigned to other divisions or positions. The list of all staffing changes can be found below:. Alachua County Sheriff's...
alachuachronicle.com
Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
WCJB
New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
korncountry.com
Public’s help requested in Union County shooting
UNION COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. The initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred...
alachuachronicle.com
Santa Fe College Academy of Science and Technology Accepting Applications
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Santa Fe College Academy of Science and Technology, the high school opening this fall on the college’s Northwest Campus, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. Students who successfully complete the Academy will have the opportunity to earn their high school diploma, an Associate in Science degree in either health science or information technology, and a minimum of two industry certifications, all at no cost to the student or their families.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD offers new apprentice program
Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host an open house for its new Public Service Academy on Saturday. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the GPD headquarters on 545 NW 8th Ave. The Public Service Academy is a pre-apprenticeship program designed to assist youth and young adults...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for trespassing at Eastside High School following large fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tjamal Evoris Peterson, 40, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespassing on school grounds after jumping the fence onto school property while deputies were breaking up a nearby fight. At about 2:50 p.m. yesterday, numerous Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies...
WCJB
Santa Fe College’s new high school is now accepting applications for students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents can now sign their child up for the new high school opening on the campus of Santa Fe College in August. The Santa Fe College Academy of Science and Technology is now accepting applications for prospective students. The high school opens in the fall. The...
WCJB
Robbery suspect jumps out of 2nd story window to try to evade Alachua County deputies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked down and arrested a man accused of hurting a woman and stealing her phones. According to the arrest report, Devante’ Zachery, 26, got into an altercation with a woman on Monday in the parking lot of HOM suites.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD looking for gray Toyota pickup with tinted windows following fatal hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is looking for a gray Toyota pickup truck with tinted windows that was seen fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run today. An adult male bicyclist was killed in the hit-and-run accident on a service road off the 3500 block of Archer Road.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ocala duo receive life sentence for murder
An Eighth Circuit Court judge sentenced two Ocala people to life in prison and a third person to 12 years on Tuesday for murdering a man on May 17, 2021. According to a State Attorney’s Office release, Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, were sentenced by Judge William Davis to life for killing Tyerune G. Blocker in NE Alachua County. Jasmine Webb was sentenced to 12 years.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspects who stole from construction site
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that can help identify two suspects who stole from a construction site located on SW 79th Terrace Road in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two suspects (pictured below) drove their side-by-side to a home that is under...
alachuachronicle.com
Matheson History Museum presents “Florida: A History in Pictures”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – If you’re on Facebook and you love the history of Florida through photographs, then you have probably heard of the Facebook Group “Florida: A History in Pictures.” Started years ago by Jeff Davies and Mike McGinness, group members are asked to share photos of Florida from when the camera was invented until just before Walt Disney arrived. The group has grown to over 200,000 members today, with photos being shared every day.
