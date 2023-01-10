GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Santa Fe College Academy of Science and Technology, the high school opening this fall on the college’s Northwest Campus, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. Students who successfully complete the Academy will have the opportunity to earn their high school diploma, an Associate in Science degree in either health science or information technology, and a minimum of two industry certifications, all at no cost to the student or their families.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO