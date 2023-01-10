Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Power restored in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS — There are over 5,000 people without power in several cities across eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon. According to an outage map on Rocky Mountain Power’s website, there are 5,375 customers without power in the areas surrounding Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Shelley. The reason behind the outage...
North Idaho sees solid snowpack
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Despite above-average snowpack in Idaho, the Natural Resources Conservation Service is only "moderately optimistic" the state will have an ample water supply, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. "The memory of little-to-no snowfall for three months last winter still stings, and despite the healthy snowpack, reservoir...
Idaho8.com
Snow possible late Friday with more snow moving in this Sunday
Snow possible late Friday with more snow moving in this Sunday. We currently have high pressure overhead, moving east. We will start to see moisture from next system, move into western Idaho and then into the central Idaho Friday night. Thursday night, patchy fog with mostly cloudy skies and a...
Henry’s Lake, the best place in Idaho for ice fishing
As the weather grows cold, anglers head to their favorite fishing spots, drill a hole set up their ice shanties and see if anything bites.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warning declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho in response to the latest winter storm to barrel through the region. The storm arrived in parts of East Idaho on Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon. The weather service said the storm will create hazardous driving conditions on East Idaho's roads and motorists should "slow...
Idaho snowpack well above normal throughout the state
The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has released the January Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2023 water year.
Rock and Roll: 2023 Rock and Mineral Shows Across Montana and Idaho
Who doesn't love a good rock show? Gemstones, fossils, minerals, jewelry and fantastic people can be found at these gem and mineral shows across Montana and Idaho. As I've said before, my early years were spent as a rock hound. Man, did I love my rock and gem collection. On family road trips I'd make my parents stop at every 'rock shop' along the way. But gem and mineral shows? THOSE were a huge treat.
Idaho Today: A temporary goodbye from Mellisa Paul
Mellisa Paul will be focusing on her health and will be recovering from a major surgery until March. In the meantime, Joey & Lauren will be stepping in on the show!
Health West acquiring seven Bear Lake Community Health Center facilities in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming
Health West is pleased to announce they will be acquiring seven new Bear Lake Community Health Center sites. Bear Lake shares a similar mission as Health West and provides health services regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. Bear Lake Community Health Center has clinics located in Southern Idaho, Northern Utah and Western Wyoming. Health...
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
Post Register
Colder air could change everything
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The pattern is going to remain active for much of the west as storms continue in the Pacific Ocean. The westerly flow in the atmosphere will drive in one storm after another on the west coast and it will keep our temperatures warmer than normal as the moisture is sub-tropical in nature. Here in Idaho, we'll see some of the outer bands of the moisture move into the state early Thursday and again on Sunday. Until now, most of the storms have been rain makers for the valley due to the lack of cold air. But, that is expected to change.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
Man killed in semi crash
Police reported some bad news after a semi-truck went off the road on US 26.
eastidahonews.com
‘I think we’re going to be OK’: Pocatello streets director offers positive outlook on winter budget
POCATELLO — Deputy Public Works Director Tom Kirkman said clearing Pocatello’s roads is like a slow road trip. “We’ve got about 265 centerline miles of road, so if a plow goes up and down that four times, it’s over 1,000 miles,” he told EastIdahoNews.com. (Centerline miles are the length of a road from start to end.) “We try to plow snow at 5 miles per hour … so it’s like driving to Chicago at 5 miles per hour.”
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Most Car Crashes
Where in Idaho are the most car accidents? More specifically, where are there the most fatalities due to motor vehicle accidents?. According to Stacker, there’s actually been an increase in motor vehicle accidents since the initial lockdowns of COVID-19. They said, “Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.”
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Idaho Authorities Explanation For Mysterious Booms Raises More Questions
The mysterious booms are a popular topic in Southern Idaho. I’ve only experienced them once, and I can’t say that I heard the boom just that something shook the entire building I was in. The strangest thing about the booms is that only certain people notice them. The one that I felt at the radio station wasn’t heard or felt by other people in the room next to me.
Comments / 0