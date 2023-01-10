Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Santa Barbara County Elementary Schools Named Distinguished Schools
Five elementary schools in Santa Barbara County have been named as 2023 California Distinguished Schools by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara County Education Office announced this week. According to a press release from the California Department of Education, the Distinguished Schools program “recognizes schools for their excellent...
kcbx.org
North Santa Barbara County fared “fairly well” this week, but is bracing for more heavy rain
The North Santa Barbara County communities of Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe saw significant damage and disruption from this week’s storm. Now, they're focusing on both recovery and preparation for more rain this weekend. Construction crews were busy this week repairing the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Bradley...
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Public Schools Set to Reopen Wednesday Following Closures Due to Major Storm
Most Santa Barbara County public schools are set to reopen on Wednesday, January 11, following Monday’s torrential downpour and Tuesday’s related school closures countywide. All 20 Santa Barbara County public school districts were closed on Tuesday due to extreme storm conditions, road closures, and flooding, following class cancellations...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall
Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2 to 5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4 to 8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
Santa Barbara Independent
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.) – Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District to reopen Wednesday after heavy rain forced closures
All Santa Maria Joint Union High School District school sites were set to reopen Wednesday, although students have not yet returned back to campus from winter break. The post Santa Maria Joint Union High School District to reopen Wednesday after heavy rain forced closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s Food Rescue Effort Gets Extended Two Years
Every year, Santa Barbara County residents chuck an estimated 2,177.74 tons of edible food in the trash; much of that winds up at the Tajiguas Landfill, where it’s composted and converted into methane gas and then electricity. Since January 2022, an estimated 510.417 tons have been diverted from the landfill and donated to a myriad of nonprofit “food rescue” organizations such as the Foodbank or Veggie Rescue. This is all part of a state law that went into effect in 2020 — SB 1383 — to encourage food rescue, feed the hungry, and keep edible food out of state landfills.
UPDATED: List of Central Coast schools closed due to storm
The severe weather moving into the Central Coast has prompted school closures across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
Santa Barbara Independent
Storm Shelters for the Homeless This Weekend
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Are you concerned about our neighbors living on the streets and encampments during the storms? 24-hour shelter is available Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 at PATH and a new downtown Santa Barbara Freedom Warming Center site. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Council Meeting Canceled Due to Winter Storm
In light of the major effects of the storm sweeping through Santa Barbara, city officials have canceled this week’s scheduled city council meeting, with the next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 24. The city council was scheduled for two special meetings, but city spokesperson Shelly Cone announced that both...
Santa Barbara Independent
Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast Call for Awardee Nominations
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast presented by Southern California Edison is back for another year, and we need your help to recognize the businesses, people and organizations that make our community thrive. We are inviting community members to nominate deserving candidates in the following categories:
Inclusion of Santa Barbara county in state of emergency activates price gouging protections
The inclusion of Santa Barbara County in the state of emergency also includes protections from price gouging under Penal Code Section 396. The post Inclusion of Santa Barbara county in state of emergency activates price gouging protections appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Closed Today and Wednesday, January 10 & 11
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – January 10, 2023 – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is closed today, Tuesday, January 10, and tomorrow, Wednesday, January 11, due to weather conditions and a stay-at-home advisory from Santa Barbara County. It was also closed yesterday, January 9.
Water to be released over spillway from Lake Cachuma, 1st time in a decade
The Bureau of Reclamation will release water over the Lake Cachuma spillway for the first time in about a decade starting Friday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Snuggled Under a Camphor Tree
Snuggled beneath the canopy of a magnificent camphor tree sits a trim one-and-a-half story home that belies its age. The home was built in 1905 at the beginning of the Craftsman era, and one suspects that the tree was planted at the same time. Craftsman homes are characterized by a low-pitched gable roof with wide eaves and decorative braces beneath. These homes were the most popular style here in the decades before the 1925 earthquake. After the quake, Spanish Colonial Revival became the dominant style. Surprisingly, this home retains its original natural-color redwood exterior. Redwood was used inside the home as well. An informal boulder-lined path winding through the front yard adds to the charm.
Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway
It’s not clear why the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, the CHP said.
Coastal View
Evacuation center opens in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County opened an evacuation center in Carpinteria Monday night at the Veteran’s Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave., amid the ongoing storm. City Public Information Officer Olivia Uribe-Mutal told the council Monday night that the city also has a Red Cross trailer available, supported by city staff. “We...
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 1