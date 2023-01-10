ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

GOP’s White files to seek reelection as Mississippi auditor

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Republican Shad White has filed to seek another term as state auditor in Mississippi.

White was first appointed to the job by then-Gov. Phil Bryant in 2018 after Stacey Pickering stepped down. White won a four-year term in 2019.

“Mississippians clearly want to keep tough, energetic leadership in the auditor’s office,” White said in a news release Monday.

Under White, who is also a Mississippi National Guard captain, the auditor’s office has investigated misspending of welfare money in the Mississippi Department of Human Services — the largest public corruption case in state history.

John Davis, the Human Services director from 2016 to 2019, awaits sentencing after he pleaded guilty in September to state and federal charges. Others have also pleaded guilty in the case.

Mississippi’s candidate qualifying period opened last week and ends Feb. 1. White was the first Republican to file papers to run for auditor. Democrats have not yet released candidates’ names.

Party primaries are Aug. 8, with runoffs Aug. 29. The general election is Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

