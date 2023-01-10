Eighteen months on the run, Autumn Leigh-Ann Bodge, 33, of Warrenton was finally caught by Baltimore, Maryland police and extradited from Baltimore, Maryland on December 21, 2022. Monday, in Rappahannock County Circuit Court, Judge Designate Lon E. Ferris appointed Locust Grove Attorney James Read to represent Bodge on the failure to appear charge placed against her on June 6, 2021. Bodge had been on bond prior to her absconding. Reid already has been appointed for five alleged felony and misdemeanor drug charges involving a Schedule I/II drug. The charges include distribution, conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute. She also faces three charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for the three children that were in her car when the alleged sale occurred on August 14, 2020. Judge Ferris remanded Bodge to Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal until her February 23, 2023 status hearing. He also denied the woman’s request for a furlough on Thursday to attend her grandmother’s funeral in Warrenton.

WARRENTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO