Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Argument over gloves almost ends in murder, police say | Maryland's Most Wanted

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — In October 2022, in Baltimore’s Upton community, an argument between two men over a pair of missing gloves is quickly escalating inside their home. “There was an altercation over a pair of gloves. The victim tried to walk away going up a set of stairs. The suspect, Kevin Mack, pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim in the back,” said Mathew Silverman, Chief Deputy with the US Marshals Service.
BALTIMORE, MD
hstoday.us

Baltimore Fentanyl Organizations Shut Down by Federal Indictments

Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths have been dismantled by separate federal indictments that were unsealed today. Thirty-four people from Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin...
BALTIMORE, MD
The MadRapp Recorder

On run 18 months Bodge finally caught and in RSW Jail

Eighteen months on the run, Autumn Leigh-Ann Bodge, 33, of Warrenton was finally caught by Baltimore, Maryland police and extradited from Baltimore, Maryland on December 21, 2022. Monday, in Rappahannock County Circuit Court, Judge Designate Lon E. Ferris appointed Locust Grove Attorney James Read to represent Bodge on the failure to appear charge placed against her on June 6, 2021. Bodge had been on bond prior to her absconding. Reid already has been appointed for five alleged felony and misdemeanor drug charges involving a Schedule I/II drug. The charges include distribution, conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute. She also faces three charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for the three children that were in her car when the alleged sale occurred on August 14, 2020. Judge Ferris remanded Bodge to Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal until her February 23, 2023 status hearing. He also denied the woman’s request for a furlough on Thursday to attend her grandmother’s funeral in Warrenton.
WARRENTON, VA
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in Atlanta in connection to South Baltimore homicide

A man was arrested in Atlanta in connection to a South Baltimore homicide, police say. According to police, on October 18, 2022, Southern District patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard, for a reported shooting. Once there, officers located 40-year-old Elaine Jackson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Baltimore

WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake

WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

