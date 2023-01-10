Read full article on original website
Hitman Nicknamed 'Glock' Gets 35 Years In Maryland Murder-For-Hire Plot: Feds
A Baltimore criminal with a fitting nickname will spend decades behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of a man believed to be working with law enforcement. Daquante “Glock" Thomas, 20, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by...
foxbaltimore.com
Argument over gloves almost ends in murder, police say | Maryland's Most Wanted
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — In October 2022, in Baltimore’s Upton community, an argument between two men over a pair of missing gloves is quickly escalating inside their home. “There was an altercation over a pair of gloves. The victim tried to walk away going up a set of stairs. The suspect, Kevin Mack, pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim in the back,” said Mathew Silverman, Chief Deputy with the US Marshals Service.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother demands attempted murder charges for Lansdowne stabbing, legal expert weighs in
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County mother is demanding attempted murder charges after another student stabbed her 15-year-old daughter at Lansdowne High School. "I don't want something like this to ever happen again," said Amber Holt, "She was trying to kill my baby." While her daughter Zoe recovers in...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Juvenile law is leading to lawlessness says Harford County Sheriff
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Juvenile Justice Reform Act, known previously as House Bill 459, does not allow anyone under 13 to be charged with certain crimes. As juvenile crime has plagued Baltimore City, it is also happening in Harford County. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says in January alone,...
foxbaltimore.com
Former MONSE employee's trial for 2020 fatal crash gets postponed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — he trial for a former city employee – who was released from custody after an email was sent by a senior staffer on behalf of an agency director detailing the arrest and alleged crime – has been delayed until May. According to the police...
No charges for BPD officers involved in shooting death of Donnell Rochester
Two Baltimore Police officers will not be criminally charged in connection to the February shooting death of 18-year-old Donnell Rochester.
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison in connection to a 2020 murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A U.S. District Judge has sentenced a Baltimore man to 35 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death, in connection to a murder-for-hire conspiracy. According to the plea agreement,...
wypr.org
Complaints against Baltimore police officers grow as new accountability board takes shape
A backlog of hundreds of complaints about Baltimore police officers continues to grow each week as city officials make their final push toward setting up a new citizen-led oversight board. The board was mandated in late 2021 by the General Assembly as part of Anton’s Law, a police reform package...
hstoday.us
Baltimore Fentanyl Organizations Shut Down by Federal Indictments
Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths have been dismantled by separate federal indictments that were unsealed today. Thirty-four people from Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin...
On run 18 months Bodge finally caught and in RSW Jail
Eighteen months on the run, Autumn Leigh-Ann Bodge, 33, of Warrenton was finally caught by Baltimore, Maryland police and extradited from Baltimore, Maryland on December 21, 2022. Monday, in Rappahannock County Circuit Court, Judge Designate Lon E. Ferris appointed Locust Grove Attorney James Read to represent Bodge on the failure to appear charge placed against her on June 6, 2021. Bodge had been on bond prior to her absconding. Reid already has been appointed for five alleged felony and misdemeanor drug charges involving a Schedule I/II drug. The charges include distribution, conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute. She also faces three charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for the three children that were in her car when the alleged sale occurred on August 14, 2020. Judge Ferris remanded Bodge to Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal until her February 23, 2023 status hearing. He also denied the woman’s request for a furlough on Thursday to attend her grandmother’s funeral in Warrenton.
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
Calvert County Sheriff's corporal faces misconduct allegations
A Calvert County Sheriff's corporal has been charged by the State Prosecutor's Office for alleged misconduct in office.
Man wanted for alleged murder of MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta
Baltimore Police say 53-year-old Leon Douglass Hill shot and killed Elaine Jackson, 40, on October 18 in the employee parking lot of the Bush Bus Division.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in Atlanta in connection to South Baltimore homicide
A man was arrested in Atlanta in connection to a South Baltimore homicide, police say. According to police, on October 18, 2022, Southern District patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard, for a reported shooting. Once there, officers located 40-year-old Elaine Jackson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Wbaltv.com
Some police concerned over state law that prevents youth from facing certain charges
Some Maryland police departments are expressing concerns over a new state law that prevents a child younger than 13 from being charged with certain crimes. The law precludes youth from being charged with crimes that involve assault, weapons violations and drugs, among other charges. Last year, children under the age...
WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School
BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake
WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
