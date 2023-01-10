Read full article on original website
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office will not file charges against two Baltimore Police officers who shot and killed 18-year-old Donnell Rochester in February of last year.State's Attorney Ivan Bates issued a public statement on the incident Thursday afternoon, issuing condolences to the family of Donnell Rochester, and confirming the decision not to pursue charges."I want to stress that my Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit and I take allegations against law enforcement very seriously.," Bates said. "Like any criminal case, the decision not to pursue charges against these officers was made after careful analysis of the evidence, including...
Halloween Killer Caught, Additional Suspects Still On The Loose, Police Say
Police are asking the public to come forward with information after at least one man was arrested in connection to a 2021 Halloween murder in Baltimore, officials announce. Ameer Gittens, 26, was arrested in connection to the Oct. 31, 2021 murder of Antwan Andrews, who was found shot to death in the 3500 block of Leeds Street, authorities say.
Police aware of social posts calling for disorder at The Avenue in White Marsh
Baltimore County Police are warning of parental guidance policies in place at both Towson Town Center and The Avenue at White Marsh.
Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
27-year-old man shot in southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in southeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of McElderly Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
Man wanted for alleged murder of MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta
Baltimore Police say 53-year-old Leon Douglass Hill shot and killed Elaine Jackson, 40, on October 18 in the employee parking lot of the Bush Bus Division.
1 victim found shot inside vehicle, 1 man shot multiple times in Baltimore shootings
Police are investigating seperate overnight shootings that occurred in Baltimore within two hours, with one person killed. On Wednesday at approximately 10:43PM, officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall. "It's uncalled for, you know. The (police)...
Man shot Wednesday morning in Elwood Park
BALTIMORE, MD – A 27-year-old male was shot in the leg at around 11 am in the Elwood Park section of Baltimore Thursday morning. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3000 block of McElderrly Street after a report of gunshots in the vicinity. Upon their arrival, officers located a 27-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated. He is expected to survive. Police have not made any arrests in this case, and no suspect information has been released at this time. Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information The post Man shot Wednesday morning in Elwood Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Felon sentenced to 5 years for having loaded 'ghost gun' in Baltimore school zone
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who carried a loaded gun within 500 feet of a school in Baltimore received the maximum sentence in federal court today. Lawrence Russoe, 37, of Baltimore was sentenced to five years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised probation as part of a plea deal.
Police: McDonald’s Stabbing Suspect Arrested
Montgomery County Police say that they have arrested 34-year-old Theodore Andrew Brandy in connection with a stabbing that occurred Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Silver Spring. Three adult males were allegedly stabbed by Brandy on Tuesday morning inside a McDonald’s located at 8400 Colesville Rd., MCPD...
Nottingham MD
Shots fired in Hillendale, vehicle stolen near Loch Raven Village
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in Hillendale and a vehicle was stolen near Loch Raven Village. At just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, a known individual broke into a residence in the 1100-block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole several items. Officers responded and the suspect was placed under arrest.
One person injured in assault at Lansdowne High School; juvenile in custody, say police
LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — A student was taken to a hospital with what police call "serious" injuries after an assault at Lansdowne High School this afternoon, according to Baltimore County Police. Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police were notified of a first-degree assault that was occurring inside the...
