Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

No charges for police in deadly shooting of Donnell Rochester, AG says

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office will not file charges against two Baltimore Police officers who shot and killed  18-year-old Donnell Rochester in February of last year.State's Attorney Ivan Bates issued a public statement on the incident Thursday afternoon, issuing condolences to the family of Donnell Rochester, and confirming the decision not to pursue charges."I want to stress that my Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit and I take allegations against law enforcement very seriously.,"  Bates said.  "Like any criminal case, the decision not to pursue charges against these officers was made after careful analysis of the evidence, including...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

27-year-old man shot in southeast Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in southeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of McElderly Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police identify man whose remains were found stuffed in storage container at vacant home

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified the remains of a man who was found stuffed in a storage container last week at a vacant house in West Baltimore.Officers said the remains of 32-year-old Dustin Davis were found on Jan. 5 in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.Police asked the public on Tuesday to help them identify the victim based on a sketch of several tattoos. Officers on duty in West Baltimore investigated a storage container that emitted a strong, foul odor. That's when they found the remains of a man, who was described by...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot Wednesday morning in Elwood Park

BALTIMORE, MD – A 27-year-old male was shot in the leg at around 11 am in the Elwood Park section of Baltimore Thursday morning. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3000 block of McElderrly Street after a report of gunshots in the vicinity. Upon their arrival, officers located a 27-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated. He is expected to survive. Police have not made any arrests in this case, and no suspect information has been released at this time. Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information The post Man shot Wednesday morning in Elwood Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: McDonald’s Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Montgomery County Police say that they have arrested 34-year-old Theodore Andrew Brandy in connection with a stabbing that occurred Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Silver Spring. Three adult males were allegedly stabbed by Brandy on Tuesday morning inside a McDonald’s located at 8400 Colesville Rd., MCPD...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed

Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Shots fired in Hillendale, vehicle stolen near Loch Raven Village

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in Hillendale and a vehicle was stolen near Loch Raven Village. At just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, a known individual broke into a residence in the 1100-block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole several items. Officers responded and the suspect was placed under arrest.
ROSEDALE, MD

