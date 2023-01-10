Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Church vandal strikes repeatedly at St. Mary Parish in Escondido
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three times since Christmas, a man has vandalized the St. Mary Parish in Escondido. The church is now asking the community for help identifying the man, who is accused of vandalizing the property multiple times.
KPBS
Too many pooches! San Diego Humane Society is overcrowded with dogs
No matter what kind it is, no animal with nowhere to go will ever be turned away by the San Diego Humane Society. But that policy has placed them in a very difficult situation. “Ever since last summer, we’ve seen an influx in dogs, especially adult dogs, and it hasn’t...
KPBS
Homeless advocates, housing groups pushback against Gloria's housing plans
As part of his state of the city address Wednesday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced the signing of an executive order to drastically speed up approval of 100-percent affordable housing projects. “What is true is that there are many people who are concerned about rising rents that might make...
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista
North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
KPBS
The stone steps are closed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas
The city of Encinitas on Wednesday closed down access to Stonesteps Beach because of damage to the stairway. "The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure," the city reported in a post to its website and on Instagram.
KPBS
Gloria focuses on housing, homelessness in 2023 State of City Address
We speak with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria about the commitments he outlined in his 2023 State of The City Address. Then, this year’s flu season has so far been a doozy. By the time November was over, it might have felt like everyone you know had the flu. But is it as bad as we think? And, the Colorado River, a central source of water for much of the Western United States, is drying up. We hear about a new podcast from The Los Angeles Times documenting the history of the river and how so many people have come to rely on it. Then, portions of California are seeing record amounts of rainfall this winter with a lot of that water going straight down storm drains on a path to the Pacific Ocean. But some communities are capturing what they can and storing it in underground aquifers. Finally, the root causes of homelessness are often attributed to drug addiction, mental illness or poverty. But research points to housing affordability as the most significant factor that leads to homelessness.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Poway Winter Festival Seeks to Bring Magic and Charm to the City
This weekend, from January 13 to 14, the Poway Winter Festival will bring fun and free family entertainment to the local community. On Wednesday, Republican Councilmember Kaylin Frank described the many activities that will be available at the festival, including sledding, marshmallow roasting, a photo booth, and an ice rink. She also discussed a special session taking place at the event on Saturday exclusively for the special needs community.
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
Parents of an 18-year-old who drowned off Mission Beach said San Diego lifeguards failed to prevent his death
SAN DIEGO — The parents of an 18-year-old Crawford High School graduate who drowned in Mission Beach in June of last year and whose body was never found say the city of San Diego failed to prevent their son's death. In a newly filed legal claim obtained by CBS...
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. 'It's scary'. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear,"...
NBC San Diego
Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely
Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Jan. 12-15
Although rain might be in the forecast, there's still plenty events and activities happening this weekend in San Diego.
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Wearable sauce packets, Poe, trash and blues
Ethan Chan: 'Selections From the Closets of the People That I Love'. Sculptor, installation and performance artist Ethan Chan will open a new exhibition at Oceanside Museum of Art this weekend. This show is a series of garments made from cafeteria and fast-food restaurant sauce packets. Chan has turned hundreds...
KPBS
Community hopes iconic San Marcos Restaurant Row will be memorialized in redevelopment plans
Old California Restaurant Row in San Marcos was once a popular destination for North County families. But these days, the site has more vacant spaces than open businesses, after being sold in 2020 by the family of the row's creator, Jim Eubank. “My feeling is that the previous owners really...
KPBS
County supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community. Supervisors approved the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan, which according to the county "outlines a new vision" for a 60-acre...
Watch live: Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete continues in Downtown San Diego court
SAN DIEGO — More than two years ago, a Chula Vista mother of three, Maya Millete, went missing. She still has not been found. Wednesday morning, a preliminary hearing began for Larry Millete, charged with Maya’s murder. CBS 8 learned there are 25 witnesses on the prosecution's list....
KPBS
A ‘Bigger Picture’ is coming into focus in Imperial Beach
If it’s been awhile since you visited Imperial Beach, you might not recognize it. The town’s gritty surfer vibe is still there. But now there’s a fancy hotel right on the beach and a bunch of new shops, restaurants and breweries. While Imperial Beach’s gentrification came later...
Woman Finds 2 Unwanted Passengers from Tijuana Inside Her Trunk in Sorrento Valley
A woman allegedly discovered two people hiding inside her trunk Thursday in Sorrento Valley. Shortly before 5 a.m., a woman was driving into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico for work when she heard noises coming from the back of her vehicle, according to San Diego Police. Police said the woman...
