ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voiceof San Diego

North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista

North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
VISTA, CA
KPBS

The stone steps are closed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas

The city of Encinitas on Wednesday closed down access to Stonesteps Beach because of damage to the stairway. "The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure," the city reported in a post to its website and on Instagram.
ENCINITAS, CA
KPBS

Gloria focuses on housing, homelessness in 2023 State of City Address

We speak with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria about the commitments he outlined in his 2023 State of The City Address. Then, this year’s flu season has so far been a doozy. By the time November was over, it might have felt like everyone you know had the flu. But is it as bad as we think? And, the Colorado River, a central source of water for much of the Western United States, is drying up. We hear about a new podcast from The Los Angeles Times documenting the history of the river and how so many people have come to rely on it. Then, portions of California are seeing record amounts of rainfall this winter with a lot of that water going straight down storm drains on a path to the Pacific Ocean. But some communities are capturing what they can and storing it in underground aquifers. Finally, the root causes of homelessness are often attributed to drug addiction, mental illness or poverty. But research points to housing affordability as the most significant factor that leads to homelessness.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Poway Winter Festival Seeks to Bring Magic and Charm to the City

This weekend, from January 13 to 14, the Poway Winter Festival will bring fun and free family entertainment to the local community. On Wednesday, Republican Councilmember Kaylin Frank described the many activities that will be available at the festival, including sledding, marshmallow roasting, a photo booth, and an ice rink. She also discussed a special session taking place at the event on Saturday exclusively for the special needs community.
POWAY, CA
CBS 8

Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. 'It's scary'. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear,"...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

County supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community. Supervisors approved the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan, which according to the county "outlines a new vision" for a 60-acre...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy