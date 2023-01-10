ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumpet2008
3d ago

Buckeyes lost in regulation there was no OT. Who writes this crap! Go Dawgs! Back to Back CFP Champs. TCU was a total joke did not belong in top 4. Game was over before halftime!

The Spun

Ohio State Football Reacts To Emerging 'Theme' From Players

Despite a disappointing finish to their 2022 season - losing to Michigan then falling just short against Georgia in the Peach Bowl - Ohio State haven't really been too devastated by player departures. A "theme" is emerging at Ohio State this offseason where a number of draft-eligible players have ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title

Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Clemson 'Targeting' Top Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are reportedly targeting a big name for their recently-opened offensive coordinator role. According to college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the ACC powerhouse is looking to poach TCU OC and reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett ...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Footage From Stetson Bennett's Cane's Shift Goes Viral

Usually when a quarterback wins a national championship they celebrate with a party or a well-deserved vacation. For Georgia's Stetson Bennett, the celebration was a little bit different. Bennett, fresh off his MVP win over the TCU Horned Frogs, apparently partnered with the fast food chain Raising ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State football program received some great news. Star linebacker Tommy Eichenberg announced his plans to return for another season. In a short post on Instagram, he revealed he's coming back to Columbus in 2023. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Another Key Player Is Coming Back To Ohio State Next Season

Ohio State received a major boost to its 2023 offensive line on Wednesday morning. Offensive lineman Matt Jones announced he will be returning to school for a sixth year of eligibility. Jones started 11 of 12 regular season games for the Buckeyes at right guard in 2022, as well as the team's ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Competition

There's no question Ohio State will be loaded with talent next season, but Ryan Day may have to replace superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud. The current expectation is that he'll declare for the NFL Draft.  In the event Stroud leaves for the NFL, the Buckeyes will host a position battle between ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Clemson Fans Praising Dabo Swinney's Latest Hire

Clemson is reportedly making a major coaching change. The Tigers fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday, and they have a decorated replacement in sight. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Clemson is expected to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Fans praised head ...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports.  Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Aaron Murray Names Greatest Georgia Player Of All-Time

Georgia is fresh off back-to-back championships after it blew out TCU on Monday night. It was a game that was over by halftime as the Bulldogs were up 38-7. They ended up scoring 65 and not allowing any more points in the blowout win. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was a big part of that game after he ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Dino Babers Today

Apparently, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers wasn't impressed by the way Ohio State finished this college football season. Babers ranked Ohio State the lowest out any coach who participated in the final Coaches Poll for this season. He ranked the Buckeyes as the No. 7 team in the country.  For ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Marcus Freeman's Final Coaches' Poll Ballot Goes Viral

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman was one of five head coaches who voted the TCU Horned Frogs out of their top 4 after this week's brutal National Championship blowout. With their 65-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the title game, Freeman has TCU fall all the way to No. 5. Here's his full end-of-season top 25 ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Breaking: Clemson Reportedly Fires Offensive Coordinator

When the Clemson football team steps on the field for the 2023 season, there will be a significant change amongst the coaching staff. According to multiple reports, the team has moved on from offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. After just one season in full command of the Tigers' offense, ...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Shaq Paid Up On Bet To Eat Frog After TCU Loss

Shaquille O'Neal was a man of his word on Thursday night during TNT's "Inside The NBA. Shaq made a bet with Ernie Johnson that TCU would beat Georgia in the 2023 National Championship Game but lost badly. Georgia blew TCU out on Monday night, 65-7 in a game that was over by halftime.  To ...
FORT WORTH, TX
