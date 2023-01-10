ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are facing off in California.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Lakers have ruled out LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Troy Brown Jr., Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV.

2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available.

As for the Nuggets, they will be without Collin Gillespie, Jeff Green, Peyton Watson and Jack White.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Schroder, Beverley, Christie, Toscano-Anderson, Bryant on Monday."

The Lakers enter the night in the middle of a five-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

They are 19-21 in 40 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, but they are only a half-game out of the eighth seed.

The Nuggets are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the west and in the middle of a two-game winning streak (over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2).

On the road, the Lakers are 9-13 in 22 games, while the Nuggets are 16-3 in 19 games at home.

The two teams faced off in Los Angeles last month, and the Lakers won 126-108.

James (who is ruled out on Monday night) had 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes of playing time.

