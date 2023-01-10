ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) out Tuesday at Warriors, Stephen Curry (shoulder) back

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Deandre Ayton will miss Tuesday's game at defending the NBA champion Golden State Warriors after re-injuring his left ankle late in Sunday's loss against Cleveland.

Ayton has missed four games with a left ankle sprain. He hurt it this time after taking a jump hook with 4:07 left in the game and Phoenix down 18 points to the Cavaliers.

“Yeah, I think I stepped on somebody’s foot behind me," Ayton said after the game. "So, I finished the jump hook and my left leg just drifted off behind me and twisted it. So it feels like it’s a day-by-day thing. No ankle is stopping me right now. I’m on a mission so I’m going to be up on my feet. No worries about that.”

Ayton will likely miss Wednesday's game at Denver in the second of a back-to-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NS8Ov_0k93QYkX00

Forward Torrey Craig (right ankle sprain) is available while guard Landry Shamet (right hip soreness) is still out. Both participated in Tuesday's morning shootaround.

Losers of a season-worst six straight games, the Suns (20-21) are 1-9 in their last 10 games.

Chris Paul (sore right hip), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain), Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear) and Devin Booker (left groin strain) are each listed out. Paul, Payne and Booker aren't with the team to start the road trip, but Payne and Paul are expected to re-join the team at some point during the road trip.

Paul missed Sunday’s game with the injury that kept him out of the second half of Friday’s loss to Miami. Payne will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he missed nine games with a right foot strain.

Payne is scheduled for a jersey retirement ceremony at Murray State on Saturday when the Racers play against University of Illinois Chicago. The Suns will fly to Memphis after Friday's game at Minnesota to play the Grizzlies for Monday's game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Memphis is just under three hours from Murray, Ky.

Booker is scheduled for a re-evaluation the final full week of January while Johnson is getting closer to returning as he’s been out since suffering his injury Nov. 4 against Portland.

Johnson is with the team on the road trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuB5E_0k93QYkX00

Jae Crowder hasn’t been with the team all season as he and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp.

The Suns have been trying to trade him.

Stephen Curry (left shoulder subluxation) is set to return for Tuesday's game for the Warriors (20-20). Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 at Indiana.

Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) are available while JaMychal Green (right lower leg), Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) and James Wiseman (left ankle sprain) are ruled out.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) out Tuesday at Warriors, Stephen Curry (shoulder) back

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player

The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer?

Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited... The post Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WREG

Morant gives girl jersey, Nike shoes after ball stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl who had a basketball filled with autographs from Grizzlies players had her ball stolen during a game at FedExForum. But Ja Morant came to the rescue. Ellie Hughes was heartbroken when a man with his children took her ball and ran off. At the end of Wednesday night’s game […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Suns starting Bismack Biyombo at center on Wednesday, Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Biyombo will make his sixth start at center after Jock Landale was sent to the bench on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Denver team ranked 13th (51.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Biyombo to score 20.2 FanDuel points.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Report: Suns Signing G League's Saben Lee to 10-Day Contract

Help is on the way for the Phoenix Suns, even if it's for a short amount of time. The Suns are reportedly signing G League guard Saben Lee to a 10-day contract according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Lee (who played at Corono del Sol in Tempe) initially entered the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy