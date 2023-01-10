Suns update: Deandre Ayton (ankle) out Tuesday at Warriors, Stephen Curry (shoulder) back

SAN FRANCISCO — Deandre Ayton will miss Tuesday's game at defending the NBA champion Golden State Warriors after re-injuring his left ankle late in Sunday's loss against Cleveland.

Ayton has missed four games with a left ankle sprain. He hurt it this time after taking a jump hook with 4:07 left in the game and Phoenix down 18 points to the Cavaliers.

“Yeah, I think I stepped on somebody’s foot behind me," Ayton said after the game. "So, I finished the jump hook and my left leg just drifted off behind me and twisted it. So it feels like it’s a day-by-day thing. No ankle is stopping me right now. I’m on a mission so I’m going to be up on my feet. No worries about that.”

Ayton will likely miss Wednesday's game at Denver in the second of a back-to-back.

Forward Torrey Craig (right ankle sprain) is available while guard Landry Shamet (right hip soreness) is still out. Both participated in Tuesday's morning shootaround.

Losers of a season-worst six straight games, the Suns (20-21) are 1-9 in their last 10 games.

Chris Paul (sore right hip), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain), Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear) and Devin Booker (left groin strain) are each listed out. Paul, Payne and Booker aren't with the team to start the road trip, but Payne and Paul are expected to re-join the team at some point during the road trip.

Paul missed Sunday’s game with the injury that kept him out of the second half of Friday’s loss to Miami. Payne will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he missed nine games with a right foot strain.

Payne is scheduled for a jersey retirement ceremony at Murray State on Saturday when the Racers play against University of Illinois Chicago. The Suns will fly to Memphis after Friday's game at Minnesota to play the Grizzlies for Monday's game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Memphis is just under three hours from Murray, Ky.

Booker is scheduled for a re-evaluation the final full week of January while Johnson is getting closer to returning as he’s been out since suffering his injury Nov. 4 against Portland.

Johnson is with the team on the road trip.

Jae Crowder hasn’t been with the team all season as he and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp.

The Suns have been trying to trade him.

Stephen Curry (left shoulder subluxation) is set to return for Tuesday's game for the Warriors (20-20). Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 at Indiana.

Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) are available while JaMychal Green (right lower leg), Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) and James Wiseman (left ankle sprain) are ruled out.

