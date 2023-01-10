Read full article on original website
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
WDIO-TV
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
northernnewsnow.com
New parking regulations aim to encourage more buildings in Duluth
DULUTH, MN -- A newly proposed plan from the city of Duluth aims to increase development by removing parking regulations. “One of the things that’s been talked about is the high cost of constructing parking and some of the ways in which the regulations do and don’t serve the community,” said Adam Fulton, the deputy director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Duluth.
hot967.fm
Space Heaters May Have Started St. Louis County House Fire
(Solway Township, MN) — Space heaters may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday morning near Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says crews from six area fire departments and the Air National Guard battled the fire, but the house in Solway Township is considered a total loss. The homeowner told firefighters that he was using three space heaters when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
Post Office Burglaries Reported In Esko, Cotton + Carlton Resulting In Lost Mail + Adding To Local Mail Delivery Problems
As if there weren't already issues with local mail delivery. A recent round of break-ins have been reported at some northern Minnesota Post Office locations - reigniting concerns about the United Postal Service. The latest break-in occurred at the Esko Post Office on Tuesday morning. According to our news partners...
WDIO-TV
Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”
Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
FOX 21 Online
Former Lake Superior Zoo Polar Bear Dies
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo is grieving the loss of a beloved Polar Bear who spent over 20 years in their care. Berlin came to the zoo when she was only one in 1990. She spent the last 10 years at the Kansas City Zoo after having to leave when the 2012 floods destroyed her habitat.
Watch The MV Saginaw Enter The Duluth Harbor With A Jurassic Guest On Board
I feel like these ship arrival and departures in the Duluth Harbor just keep getting better and better. Check out the Saginaw arriving with a surprise special guest on board. Last week we saw a surprise ship enter the Duluth Harbor to become the first one in 2023. According to Paul Scinocca, the Arthur M. Anderson was originally scheduled for Two Harbors. However, somewhere along the way, the route was changed to Duluth, and you can check it out here.
WDIO-TV
Drainage ditches in Meadowlands increase taxes, upsetting farmers
Farmers in meadowlands have found it difficult to deal with the amount of water in drainage ditches along roadways and on their lands. Now, residents are outraged at St. Louis County Public Works, for increased taxes to fix what they say is a long overdue issue. Tom Horvath, a farmer...
740thefan.com
Juvenile arrested after stealing car in Duluth
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (KFGO/KDAL) – A juvenile is facing charges of fleeing an officer and possession of a stolen vehicle after stealing a car in Duluth and getting caught in Hermantown, Minnesota. An officer in Hermantown saw the car driving carelessly and determined it was recently stolen from Duluth. The...
boreal.org
Mt. Iron man faces seven felonies dating back to alleged crimes from the 1970s
From the WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - January 11, 2023. On Wednesday, in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia, a Mt. Iron man appeared for a settlement conference. Spencer Main faces seven felonies for alleged sexual conduct crimes against children from the 1970s. To read the full...
northernnewsnow.com
Long wait times for motorists in need of car repairs
The Voyageurs National Park visitors center is set to receive over $80,0000 in clean-up funds. The Duluth Fire Department is taking steps to stamp out cancer among their ranks for Firefighter Cancer Awareness month.
Watch Telly Savalas, Skipper + Gilligan And Al Franken In Retro Duluth Tourism Commercials
Last spring, the City of Duluth announced a new branding and tourism marketing campaign, including the new tagline "Love It Like We Do", that would be used to promote the area moving forward. Conceived by the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, consisting of the City of Duluth, Visit Duluth and the Duluth...
Bong Center Assumes Operation Of Superior Visitor + Tourism Information Center
While its location isn't new, management of operations will be. The visitor information center that's been located inside the lobby at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior has a new manager - and it's a familiar entity. The Bong Center has taken over operations effective January 3.
FOX 21 Online
Exclusive: Roger Reinert To Announce Run For Duluth Mayor Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21’s Dan Hanger confirmed Wednesday that a familiar face in the city of Duluth and St. Paul is ready to give it his all for the top spot at city hall, ending any chances Mayor Emily Larson will run unopposed this November. That candidate...
northernnewsnow.com
Courts: Aurora man charged for illegally dealing firearms, 1 involved in murder
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Aurora man was charged Thursday for allegedly illegally selling firearms, one of which was involved in a murder, according to the U.S. District Court. According to court documents, 59-year-old Wayne Robert Danielson was regularly purchasing and reselling firearms to earn a profit from...
Is There Another Ice Tower Going Up In Superior?
Do you remember a few years ago, when the City of Superior hired a guy to create an "ice wall" to encourage tourism? It's a little bit of a touchy subject for some. Many were unhappy that the Ice Project cost the city $30,000. The money for that project came...
MIX 108
