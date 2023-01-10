Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
3 in Green Bay apartment during shooting
The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans disagree whether #12 will...
Door County Pulse
Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply
Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspect in stabbing on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on the east side of Green Bay. Officers say a 17-year-old Green Bay boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. On Jan. 10, at about 8 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Radisson Street. They found...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac launches Narcan leave-behind program
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac is the latest community in Wisconsin to start a program to combat opioid overdoses. Fond du Lac County and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue announced Tuesday they’re starting a Narcan leave-behind program within the city. The program is aimed at making Narcan more accessible -- a nasal spray which, if administered quickly, helps counter the effects of a drug overdose until a person can receive emergency medical care.
Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue
The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Study links ultra-processed foods to cognitive decline
Brown County fire affects families with children with special emotional, behavioral needs. There's no word yet from Macht Village Programs about their future after the destructive fire. Parents dealing with loss of Macht Village Programs, hope it's temporary. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I really just don't know what their next...
WBAY Green Bay
Nitschke Bridge in Green Bay will be closed for six hours on Friday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventive maintenance activities. The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 13. In addition, Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway. Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
Court case against Green Bay teen accused in fatal hit-and-run moves forward
A 15-year-old girl is facing a reckless homicide charge in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
WBAY Green Bay
‘Special Needs Alert Form’ helps Brown County identify people if needed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is facing criminal charges, accused of leaving her children alone over the weekend. Police say while she went out drinking, her son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Police used a special database to discover the child is non-verbal and has special needs.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah tops Kaukauna in GBB clash, De Pere & Brillion boys roll
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah girls dominated Kaukauna in a girls basketball showdown between two of the top five teams in the state. Also Tuesday night, The De Pere boys (ranked #1 in D1) beat GBSW and Brillion (ranked #2 in D3) beat Shiocton. Enjoy the highlights above.
WBAY Green Bay
Ariens Nordic Center celebration delayed again by good weather
The WIAA teams up with the Packers to work on character and team building in school athletics. Leavy-Carter pleads not guilty to charges in child's death. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of letting children play with a gun, causing the death of a 5-year-old girl. Brown County keeps database for non-verbal...
wwisradio.com
Green Bay Mom Facing Charges After Leaving Young Children Home Alone to go to a Tavern
(Green Bay, WI) — A Green Bay mom is looking at charges after police say she left her kids alone to go to the bar. Green Bay Police say they found Christina Badalamenti’s non-verbal six-year-old son wandering around a parking garage. They took him in, and took him home. That’s when police say they found his four-year-old sister alone in the house. Officers were able to track Badalamenti down, she initially told police she left the kids with a babysitter. Prosecutors on Monday filed two felony counts of neglect, and a misdemeanor count of resisting.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool Friday
Brown County fire affects families with children with special emotional, behavioral needs. There's no word yet from Macht Village Programs about their future after the destructive fire. Parents dealing with loss of Macht Village Programs, hope it's temporary. Updated: 12 hours ago. "I really just don't know what their next...
wtaq.com
Monday Night Fire Sweeps Through Green Bay Duplex
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Two apartments have been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Monday night on Green Bay’s east side. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said it was called for around 9 p.m. Monday for a fire in a two-unit residence on Day Street. The department...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with homicide in deadly December shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Green Bay was charged with homicide for a shooting on Smith Street back in December. According to the Green Bay Police Department, 23-year-old Jesse Dahl was charged with homicide after a December shooting that killed a 42-year-old in Green Bay. Dahl reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries from the December 20 shooting.
