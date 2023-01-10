(Green Bay, WI) — A Green Bay mom is looking at charges after police say she left her kids alone to go to the bar. Green Bay Police say they found Christina Badalamenti’s non-verbal six-year-old son wandering around a parking garage. They took him in, and took him home. That’s when police say they found his four-year-old sister alone in the house. Officers were able to track Badalamenti down, she initially told police she left the kids with a babysitter. Prosecutors on Monday filed two felony counts of neglect, and a misdemeanor count of resisting.

