Parts of Merritt Road and Haslett Road closed for sewer construction
According to the East Lansing Department of Public Works, beginning Monday, Jan. 16, several roads along the Merritt Road will be closed due to construction on the Merritt Road sewer project.
Santa Barbara Edhat
COUNTY TO CONDUCT SEDIMENT DEPOSIT OPERATIONS AT GOLETA BEACH
Due to recent rainfall and the increased chance of future storms, Santa Barbara County Public Works will begin sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach. The sediment deposit will start as soon as Wednesday, January 11, and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Operations will occur Monday through Friday Weekend work may be required to complete the process sooner and minimize beach closures.
