Washington, DC

James Black
2d ago

You go out on the town with a woman. Take her to a nice steak dinner. Spend about 250 to 300 at said restuarant. After that you think you will get some. Y'all go back to your place for a night cap. One thing leads to another you end up in bed together. While getting undressed a tool falls out her clothes. If the guy didn't know what you think will happen next?

Related
Daily Voice

Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police

Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles

A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA9

Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC neighborhood leader calls for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood

WASHINGTON - A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Person in custody after CVS employee stabbed in robbery

BETHESDA, Md. — Police are investigating after an employee was stabbed during an attempted robbery at a CVS in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m. about a man who was attempting to rob the CVS at 7809 Wisconsin Ave. and stabbed a female employee in the process.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake

WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WUSA9

Fundraiser for former DC Police Officer Michael Fanone tops $400K

WASHINGTON — Former Metropolitan Police Officer Mike Fanone was in for a surprise this week when a GoFundMe was created by a California man to thank him for his heroism on Jan. 6 after hearing of his money problems. Within three days of its creation, over $410,000 has been raised and with almost every click of the refresh button - the amount rises.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 children shot while exiting bus in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a bus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Liquor store shooting leaves 1 man injured in Northeast

WASHINGTON - The man who was shot inside a liquor store in Northeast Wednesday evening is recovering in a local hospital. Meanwhile, D.C. police are looking for the person who opened fire inside of Rose Liquors on Bladensburg Road NE. Police said they received a call right after 6 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

