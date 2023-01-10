Read full article on original website
James Black
2d ago
You go out on the town with a woman. Take her to a nice steak dinner. Spend about 250 to 300 at said restuarant. After that you think you will get some. Y'all go back to your place for a night cap. One thing leads to another you end up in bed together. While getting undressed a tool falls out her clothes. If the guy didn't know what you think will happen next?
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police
Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shooting
Two suspects in a shooting that happened outside a Metrobus in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon and injured three persons, including two children, have been identified by images given by police.
'Idiot With A Gun' Shoots Children Coming Home From School On DC Metrobus, Police Say
Two children coming home from elementary school on Wednesday afternoon were among three shot by “an idiot with a gun” coming off a Washington DC Metrobus, officials announced. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a fight started inside a...
NBC Washington
DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles
A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
NBC Washington
Suspects Wanted in Shooting That Hurt 2 Young Children Getting Off Bus in DC
D.C. police released photos Thursday of the suspects involved in a shooting that wounded two young children as they stepped off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. A Route 54 bus was going north on 14th Street NW in the Brightwood neighborhood about 4 p.m., when D.C. police...
Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
DC Police release photos of suspects wanted in connection to shooting that left 6 and 9-year-olds injured
WASHINGTON — One man has been arrested and police continue to search for several suspects following a shooting that left two children injured as they were getting off a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the area of 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15...
fox5dc.com
DC neighborhood leader calls for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood
WASHINGTON - A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
Person in custody after CVS employee stabbed in robbery
BETHESDA, Md. — Police are investigating after an employee was stabbed during an attempted robbery at a CVS in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m. about a man who was attempting to rob the CVS at 7809 Wisconsin Ave. and stabbed a female employee in the process.
DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake
WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
Fundraiser for former DC Police Officer Michael Fanone tops $400K
WASHINGTON — Former Metropolitan Police Officer Mike Fanone was in for a surprise this week when a GoFundMe was created by a California man to thank him for his heroism on Jan. 6 after hearing of his money problems. Within three days of its creation, over $410,000 has been raised and with almost every click of the refresh button - the amount rises.
fox5dc.com
2 children shot while exiting bus in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a bus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
Suspect Arrested for October Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring
Detectives from the county’s Third District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 26-year-old Keshawn Simpson, of Silver Spring, for his involvement in a shooting that occurred in downtown Silver Spring last October. At approximately 10:36 a.m. on Oct. 24, officers from the Third District responded to the intersection of...
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old
On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint while at drive-thru ATM in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was carjacked at knifepoint while using a drive-thru ATM in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the Major Crimes Division is investigating the armed carjacking that was reported on Jan. 4.
WUSA
CVS employee stabbed during robbery in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Police Department said she had been stabbed in the shoulder area. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to a hospital.
fox5dc.com
Liquor store shooting leaves 1 man injured in Northeast
WASHINGTON - The man who was shot inside a liquor store in Northeast Wednesday evening is recovering in a local hospital. Meanwhile, D.C. police are looking for the person who opened fire inside of Rose Liquors on Bladensburg Road NE. Police said they received a call right after 6 p.m....
WUSA9
