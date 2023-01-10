Effective: 2023-01-13 03:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO