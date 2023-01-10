Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Cayuga, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego Slippery conditions for the morning commute Rain will change to snow southeast and east of Lake Ontario through daybreak. Untreated roads may become snow and slush covered as temperatures slowly drop below freezing. Use caution if traveling this morning and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 03:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Comments / 0