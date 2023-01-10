ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here Are the Lyrics to Stephen Sanchez’s ‘Until I Found You’

By Rania Aniftos
Stephen Sanchez notched his first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Until I Found You,” which peaked at No. 38 on the chart.

“I was in a serious relationship at the time,” Sanchez previously told Billboard of writing the song. “There was a lot of back-and-forth toward the beginning because I was super fearful of it, and I pushed her away because of that. We had established a very solid friendship before then, and it isolated us from even having that. I moved to Nashville months later, we reconnected and I took her out on a date. The song is just reflecting that time: When I was without her friendship and loving, it was so hard. I just remember how shallow that time felt in my life. [When] I wrote the song, we were very much in love, and it made that moment of our lives more beautiful.”

If you need a guide to follow along with Stephen Sanchez ’s “Until I Found You,” find the lyrics below:

Georgia, wrap me up in all your
I want you in my arms
Oh, let me hold you
I’ll never let you go again like I did
Oh, I used to say

I would never fall in love again until I found her
I said, “I would never fall unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you

Georgia pulled me in, I asked to
Love her once again
You fell, I caught you
I’ll never let you go again like I did
Oh, I used to say

I would never fall in love again until I found her
I said, “I would never fall unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you

I would never fall in love again until I found her
I said, “I would never fall unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © DistroKid, Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Emily Mahin Beihold, Stephen Sanchez

