ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Himeno

Chainsaw Man introduced fans to Himeno over the course of the anime's first season, and one awesome cosplay has brought her back to the spotlight after she made a huge impression on fans with her time in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, and thankfully its run through the Fall ended up meeting and even exceeding the very high expectations fans had about the anime's premiere. Largely due to the strength of all of the characters found in it.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Artist Inks Superhero Goten and Trunks in New Video

Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a brand new arc in the manga starring Goten and Trunks as they become young superheroes leading into the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the artist behind the series has shared a new look at the duo with a fun new sketch shared through a slick new video! The Super Hero arc of the manga started last year with the first new chapter of the series released following a several month hiatus, and it was definitely something fans did not expect given than it seems to be on a much different scale than what had come before.
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers

Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Goku a Rugged Makeover

When it comes to anime, there is no one more popular than Son Goku. Love or hate him, the Saiyan is known across the globe, and he is seen as an anime mascot to the core. Of course, this means the Internet is filled with tributes to the guy, and Super Saiyan Goku has fed fan art for decades now. And thanks to one cosplayer, Goku is going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.
ComicBook

Naruto Is Going Viral Thanks to a Funny Boruto Blunder

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's anime is getting dragged – and rightfully so this time. There have always been criticisms about the level of quality animation (or not) there is in the Boruto anime – and it certainly doesn't help that a recent episode of the show made one of the biggest continuity errors you could possibly make in the Naruto Universe!
Glamour

Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023

Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet

As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
ABC News

Blake Lively turns wardrobe mishap into pregnancy fashion hack

Blake Lively just dropped a pregnancy fashion hack, and she's sharing it with all her followers. The actress shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story gently cradling her growing belly while wearing a polka dot dress unbuttoned at the waist, a black maxi skirt beneath it, and a pearl necklace and pink pumps.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released

IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook

Naruto Marks the New Year By Letting Sasuke Fight a Literal Dinosaur: Watch

It looks like it finally happened, Naruto fans. Over the decades, the shonen franchise has done some wild things, and we can name some of Naruto's most outlandish events. From its Drunken Fist Style to Robot Naruto, the IP has gone out on a limb before, and Boruto just joined the club. After all, the anime's take on Sasuke's Story has begun, and it just let the Uchiha heir fight a literal dinosaur.
ComicBook

Pokemon's New Season Will Reunite Ash With the Squirtle Squad

The new year is here, and that means Ash Ketchum is about to do something we've never seen. After all, Pokemon promised fans the trainer's journey would come to an end in 2023, and its new anime is seeing the trainer out. With decades of screentime at his side, Ash has a lot to do as he makes his final bow to fans. And now, a new update has confirmed one of his tasks will be to reunite with the infamous Squirtle Squad.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tease Confirms DLC Leak

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC called Bardock – Alone Against Fate got a new launch trailer this week ahead of its imminent release on January 13th, but more important than that was the teaser tucked away at the end of the trailer. A silhouette and a "coming soon" teased the next DLC coming after Bardock's that'll be the second of three parts of the game's current season pass. Those familiar with Dragon Ball – the original Dragon Ball, not just Dragon Ball Z – may have already been able to decipher the clue based on what was shown in the trailer, but thanks to a recent leak, we already know generally what's coming.
ComicBook

Don Cheadle Reveals Why He Almost Walked Out of Filming Funny or Die's Captain Planet Parody

Though best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ocean's movies, and more, some are still thinking about that one time Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die movie. Speaking during one of GQ's trademark "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Cheadle was asked about the parody video, revealing it came about while he was filming another video for Funny or Die that he conceived of while filming one of the Ocean's movies. While waiting to shoot the Captain Planet sketch came up, Cheadle agreed to be in it until he saw a photo of what the animated character looks like.
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande Pulls Off a Wild Entrance on "RuPaul's Drag Race": "Mother Has Arrived!"

The Werk Room was in for a major surprise on the season 15 premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race" on MTV. This week's guest judge strutted into the room wearing Ornacia on her head (the same head Vivacious wore for her debut back in season six) before revealing herself to be none other than Ariana Grande. "Mother has arrived!" she declared as the contestants went wild.
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man: Is Yoshida Connected to the Death Devil?

Chainsaw Man likes to keep fans on its toes. Ever since Tatsuki Fujimoto unleashed the manga on the world, readers have been left guessing at every turn. Of course, that has continued into part two, and no one has fans more confused than Hirofumi Yoshida. The character is a mystery to everyone, and now, a new theory suggests the student is tied to the fourth Horseman.

