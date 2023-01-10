Though best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ocean's movies, and more, some are still thinking about that one time Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die movie. Speaking during one of GQ's trademark "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Cheadle was asked about the parody video, revealing it came about while he was filming another video for Funny or Die that he conceived of while filming one of the Ocean's movies. While waiting to shoot the Captain Planet sketch came up, Cheadle agreed to be in it until he saw a photo of what the animated character looks like.

2 DAYS AGO