ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s ‘Creepin’’

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Metro Boomin , The Weeknd and 21 Savage ’s “Creepin’” leapt 22-6 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated January 14, after it debuted at its No. 5 high in December.

The track, a slick re-creation of Mario Winans’ 2004 hit, “I Don’t Wanna Know,” seamlessly blends the talents of all three artists, allowing for a TikTok viral track.

If you need a guide to follow along with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” find the lyrics below:

Ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (just can’t believe this, man)
(Metro Boomin want some more, nigga)

Somebody said they saw you
The person you were kissin’ wasn’t me
And I would never ask you
I just kept it to myself

I don’t wanna know
If you’re playin’ me, keep it on the low
‘Cause my heart can’t take it anymore
And if you’re creepin’, please, don’t let it show
Oh, baby, I don’t wanna know
Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh-whoa
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, yeah
I think about it when I hold you
When lookin’ in your eyes, I can’t believe
And I don’t need to know the truth
Baby, keep it to yourself

I don’t wanna know
If you’re playin’ me, keep it on the low
‘Cause my heart can’t take it anymore
And if you’re creepin’, please, don’t let it show
Oh, baby, I don’t wanna know

Did he touch you better than me? (Touch you better than me)
Did he watch you fall asleep? (Watch you fall asleep)
Did you show him all those things, that you used to do to me?
If you’re better off that way (better off that way)
There ain’t more that I can say (all that I can say)
Just go on and do your thing and don’t come back to me
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Whoa, whoa, whoa, 21
Had me crushin’, I was cuffin’ like the precinct
How you go from housewife to a sneaky link?
Got you ridin’ ’round in all type of Benzes and Rovers
Girl, you used to ride in the rinky dink
I’m the one put you in Eliantte (on God)
Fashion Nova model, I put you on the runway (on God)
You was rockin’ Coach bags, got you Chane’-ne’
Side bi— in Frisco, I call her my baby (21)
I got a girl, but I still feel alone (on God)
If you playin’ me that mean my home ain’t home (on God)
Havin’ nightmares of goin’ through your phone (21)
Can’t even record, you got me out my zone

I don’t wanna know
If you’re playin’ me, keep it on the low
‘Cause my heart can’t take it anymore
And if you’re creepin’, please, don’t let it show
Oh, baby, I don’t wanna know
If you’re playin’ me, keep it on the low
‘Cause my heart can’t take it anymore
And if you’re creepin’, please, don’t let it show
Oh, baby, I don’t wanna know

If you creepin’, just don’t let me find out (on God)
Get a hotel, never bring ’em to the house (on God)
If you’re better off that way
Baby, all that I can say
If you’re gonna do your thing then don’t come back to me

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Spirit Music Group

Written by: Chauncey Lamont Hawkins, Eithne Patricia Brennan, Erick S. Sermon, Mario Winans, Michael Carlos Jones, Nicholas Domini Ryan, Parrish Joseph Smith, Roma Shane Ryan

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
Vibe

Queen Naija Enlists Lil Meech For “Let’s Talk About It” Music Video

Queen Naija has enlisted BMF star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. for the leading role in her new music video “Let’s Talk About It.” Co-written by the Detroit native with Mike Woods, the R&B track finds the singer facing her romantic issues once and for all. The Sara Lacombe-directed video features the singer and her fellow Motor City representative entangled in a dramatic affair. Queen Naija ties up her beau and holds him captive in a warehouse, forcing him to reflect on past behavior by watching his actions on multiple screens.More from VIBE.comSZA Is Somberly Solo In "Nobody Gets Me" Music VideoBabyface...
NEVADA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations

Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
HipHopDX.com

Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral

Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

50 Cent Spurred to Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion Due to Tory Lanez’s Jail Call

In an interview with radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent attempted to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion for making light of and perpetuating the idea that she had lied about being shot by Canadian artist Tory Lanez. Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan last month and awaits sentencing.  In an unwieldy conversation — where Big Boy implied he would encourage Oprah Winfrey to be unfaithful in a hypothetical relationship between the two of them and 50 Cent described Gabrielle Union’s recent revelations about a “dysfunctional” marriage prior to her relationship with Dwyane Wade as “hoe shit” — the New...
Essence

Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead At 43

The Memphis-born Three 6 Mafia member was a pioneer of female rap. Gangsta Boo, known for being a member of the Memphis-bred rap group Three 6 Mafia, has died at the age of 43. According to Fox 13, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead at her home at...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Embraces The Rage On New Song “Black”

Youngboy is still on his grind, and he quickly reminded us of that as we entered the new year. NBA YoungBoy just dropped his latest album, I Rest My Case, on which the opening track “Black” is a standout. Moreover, accompanied by an energetic music video, it’s Youngboy’s foray into rage music à la Playboi Carti or Yeat.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Quavo releases ‘Without You’ track in tribute to Takeoff

Quavo has released a new song in tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff.The four minute song, titled “Without You”, is a heartfelt track in which Quavo addresses the late rapper.Takeoff, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on 1 November.Quavo – whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall – was present at the time of Takeoff’s death, but was not injured in the altercation.The pair were reportedly in attendance at a private party at a bowling alley in Texas.Takeoff and Quavo were part of rap trio Migos, alongside Offset, who was not present at...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Sam Smith Teams Up With Koffee & Jessie Reyez For Seductive New Single ‘Gimme’: Stream It Now

When it comes to getting what they want, Sam Smith isn’t relying on euphemisms anymore. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Smith unveiled their latest single “Gimme,” featuring Jamaican reggae-rap star Koffee, and Canadian R&B singer Jessie Reyez. Bouncing with a dancehall flair, the track lays the lusty vibes on thick before Smith can even deliver such saucy lines like “Your eyes on my dun, dun-dun-dun/ I need you to come … closer.” Reyez shines on the already-addictive chorus, and Koffee’s rapid-fire reggae verse gives the song a jolt of extra life, allowing Smith to shoot their otherworldly voice into the stratosphere on...
Billboard

Ellie Goulding Delays ‘Higher Than Heaven’ Album Release

Ellie Goulding has hit a bump in the road regarding her album release plans. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), the English singer revealed that her album Higher Than Heaven — originally scheduled to be released next month on Feb. 3 — had been delayed to a later date. “To my incredible fans- I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of ‘Higher Than Heaven’ to March 24,” Goulding shared on Twitter, along with a short video of her recording in the studio and clips of her filming music videos. “I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had...
Billboard

Paramore Drop ‘Dance Punk’ New Single ‘C’est Comme Ça’: Stream It Now

There’s still about a month left to go before Paramore‘s highly anticipated sixth studio album, This Is Why, arrives, but it is finally beginning to take shape with the release of new single “C’est Comme Ça.” Related Here’s 'The News': Paramore Drops New Song & Horror-Themed Music Video 01/12/2023 Described by frontwoman Hayley Williams as a dance punk return to form, the brand new track arrived Thursday (Jan. 12). It’s the third single to be unveiled off This Is Why, due out Feb. 10, and follows lead single and title track “This Is Why” along with “The News.” “C’est Comme Ça” largely features the...
Billboard

Luke Combs Teases New Song ‘Love You Anyway’ With a Snippet: Listen

Luke Combs has been steadily letting fans in on new music, including his latest teaser of a new song titled “Love You Anyway.” The ballad muses that even if he knew from the beginning that his current relationship would ultimately break his heart, his love is strong enough that he knows he would do it anyway. “If your touch shattered me like glass/ I’d be in pieces trying to make a breakin’ last/ If it took one look to turn my days to nights/ At least I’d have the stars that sparkle in your eyes,” Combs sings. “There’s just some things that...
Billboard

Selena Gomez Steals Christmas Back With Hilarious ‘Grinch’ Lip Sync: Watch

Move over Cindy Lou, there’s a new Who in town! Selena Gomez proved she’s not quite ready to put the Christmas decorations away on Tuesday (Jan. 10) with a lip sync from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Related Here's What Selena Gomez Thinks of Miley Cyrus' Album Announcement 01/10/2023 On TikTok, the star and a couple of pals channeled a young Taylor Momsen by lip syncing to “Where Are You Christmas” from the 2000 live-action holiday classic, complete with their noses taped up to look like the Whos in the film. “Where are you Christmas?/ Do you remember?” the trio mouth along to the...
Billboard

Harry Styles, Wet Leg Top 2023 Brit Award Nominations (Full List)

Harry Styles and Wet Leg tied as the most-nominated artists for the 2023 Brit Awards, with four nods each. Styles is nominated for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act. Related FLO Wins Brit Awards' Rising Star Award 01/12/2023 Wet Leg is nominated for Mastercard album of the year, group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act.  The duo will perform at the Feb. 11 Brit Awards ceremony, as will Sam Smith & Kim Petras, whose “Unholy” is up for song of the year. In a statement, Wet Leg said, “Somebody hold our horses while...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy