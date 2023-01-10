Here Are the Lyrics to Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s ‘Creepin’’

Metro Boomin , The Weeknd and 21 Savage ’s “Creepin’” leapt 22-6 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated January 14, after it debuted at its No. 5 high in December.

The track, a slick re-creation of Mario Winans’ 2004 hit, “I Don’t Wanna Know,” seamlessly blends the talents of all three artists, allowing for a TikTok viral track.

If you need a guide to follow along with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’,” find the lyrics below:

Ooh, ooh-oohOoh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (just can’t believe this, man)(Metro Boomin want some more, nigga)

Somebody said they saw you

The person you were kissin’ wasn’t me

And I would never ask you

I just kept it to myself

I don’t wanna know

If you’re playin’ me, keep it on the low

‘Cause my heart can’t take it anymore

And if you’re creepin’, please, don’t let it show

Oh, baby, I don’t wanna know

Oh-oh, oh-oh, ooh-whoa

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, yeah

I think about it when I hold you

When lookin’ in your eyes, I can’t believe

And I don’t need to know the truth

Baby, keep it to yourself

I don’t wanna know

If you’re playin’ me, keep it on the low

‘Cause my heart can’t take it anymore

And if you’re creepin’, please, don’t let it show

Oh, baby, I don’t wanna know

Did he touch you better than me? (Touch you better than me)

Did he watch you fall asleep? (Watch you fall asleep)

Did you show him all those things, that you used to do to me?

If you’re better off that way (better off that way)

There ain’t more that I can say (all that I can say)

Just go on and do your thing and don’t come back to me

Ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Whoa, whoa, whoa, 21

Had me crushin’, I was cuffin’ like the precinct

How you go from housewife to a sneaky link?

Got you ridin’ ’round in all type of Benzes and Rovers

Girl, you used to ride in the rinky dink

I’m the one put you in Eliantte (on God)

Fashion Nova model, I put you on the runway (on God)

You was rockin’ Coach bags, got you Chane’-ne’

Side bi— in Frisco, I call her my baby (21)

I got a girl, but I still feel alone (on God)

If you playin’ me that mean my home ain’t home (on God)

Havin’ nightmares of goin’ through your phone (21)

Can’t even record, you got me out my zone

I don’t wanna know

If you’re playin’ me, keep it on the low

‘Cause my heart can’t take it anymore

And if you’re creepin’, please, don’t let it show

Oh, baby, I don’t wanna know

If you’re playin’ me, keep it on the low

‘Cause my heart can’t take it anymore

And if you’re creepin’, please, don’t let it show

Oh, baby, I don’t wanna know

If you creepin’, just don’t let me find out (on God)

Get a hotel, never bring ’em to the house (on God)

If you’re better off that way

Baby, all that I can say

If you’re gonna do your thing then don’t come back to me

