Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Canceled St. Paul Sportsmen's Show makes way for new RV Supershow
ST PAUL, Minn. — "This was a pretty short turn time to get a show going," said Darren Mann, show promoter and owner of RV World. It would've been the 53rd annual Sportmen's Show in downtown St. Paul, where Mann has been a vendor since 1997. "We've been doing...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
How the Oldest Black-Owned Newspaper in Minnesota Plugged Into the Community During Pandemic
Since 1934, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) newspaper has been committed to telling Black stories with honesty, integrity, and optimism. When it originally started as two separate publications, the Minneapolis Spokesman and the St. Paul Recorder, founder Cecil E. Newman recognized the lack of positive news coverage around his community and single-handedly set forth to change that.
mprnews.org
Real estate development firm run by doctors donates St. Paul building for affordable housing
Many folks are familiar with the donation process at the Salvation Army: pull up, open the trunk and hand over a bag of used clothes, set out an old chair or drop off some board games the kids don’t use. Basir Tareen was driving down the road recently, trying...
U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital
The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
Violence Free Minnesota tracks second 'intimate partner homicide' of year
ST PAUL, Minn. — Violence Free Minnesota is the only known entity tracking the number of "intimate partner homicides" statewide each year and communications program manager Joe Shannon says the organization is already remembering the first two victims of 2023. "We call it our We Remember campaign and we...
St. Paul police search Humboldt H.S. after report of student with weapon
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- No weapons have been found and students are safe following a report of a student with a weapon at a St. Paul high school Thursday.According to St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Stanzel, the school district received a report that a student may have brought a weapon into Humboldt High School, located at 30 Baker St. E.St. Paul police officers responded and did not find a weapon. No threats were made.Details are limited.
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home
The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
Service dog who went missing after truck theft in St. Paul found safe
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a missing service dog was found safe Thursday evening after the pickup truck he was in was stolen Wednesday morning in St. Paul.Greg Flanagan says his dog Duke came into his life about five years ago after having a conversation with his daughter. "When she was 12, she came up to me and said, 'What are we gonna do when I'm not here if something happens? Smoke alarm, phone calls, if there's an emergency? You need to have a service dog,'" he said.Flanagan, who is Deaf, says the difference in the quality of his life was...
fox9.com
Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
fox9.com
Teen charged as an adult in deadly South St. Paul shooting that claimed life of another boy
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting in South St. Paul last spring that appears to stem from a marijuana sale gone wrong. Casimir Semlak, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the shooting, is charged with murder for the deadly shooting last May outside a home on Conver Avenue on May 8, 2022. He was certified on Tuesday to stand trial as an adult.
How to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day around the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day honors the life and work of Dr. King and serves to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Here are just a few of the many places you can celebrate this upcoming weekend:. 'Sounds of Blackness' "Music for Martin" Friday,...
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday. Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it “an expected natural causes death due to illness.” Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a medium-security prison in Faribault. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping Poirier, 19, of Barnum, from DJ’s Expressway Conoco on Interstate 35 in Moose Lake, where she was working alone. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video that was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations at the time.
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
St. Paul teen charged in fatal shooting of Anthony Skelley will be tried as an adult
MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul teenager will be tried as an adult in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley in May of last year.Casimir Semlak, now 18, was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting. He was charged with three counts of murder in the second degree.RELATED: St. Paul Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old Anthony SkelleyOfficers found Skelley lying in the road on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue with gunshot wounds to his head, torso and shoulder.Shortly after Skelley's death, Semlak was arrested in St. Paul. According to the complaint, he was found...
stthomas.edu
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke
Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
myvillager.com
St. Paul revises procedures for clearing streets of snow
Saint Paul declared its fourth snow emergency of the winter on January 4. The city’s Department of Public Works marked the occasion by recommending that the City Council amend the city’s snow emergency ordinance to reflect how the city actually enforces snow emergency parking restrictions. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the amendments at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11.
redlakenationnews.com
All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan
Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
