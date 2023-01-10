Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Former LaPorte County official arrested again for breaking into home
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former official in LaPorte County is facing legal trouble once more after police say he broke into a home in rural LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is charged with residential entry and malicious mischief. Deputies were called around 11:30...
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
WNDU
Woman arrested after pursuit ends in South Bend City Cemetery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in South Bend City Cemetery early Thursday morning. Officials with the South Bend Police Department say one of its officers was patrolling on the city’s northwest side around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign near Humboldt Street and O’Brien Street.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.12.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:27 p.m. Tuesday - Jason Alan Maggert, 35, of 9678 N. Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell, arrested for driving a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension. Bond: $450. 1:32 a.m. Wednesday - Kurt Olen Elder, 64,...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a total of $121,550.
Times-Union Newspaper
ISP Investigating Hit-Run Crash, Request Public Assistance
FORT WAYNE - Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33 in Allen County. The crash, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., had initially gone unreported...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2000 block of North Old US 31, Rochester. Report of a male subject with a gun in a residence driveway. Goshen. Officers with the Goshen Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:26 p.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
ARPA Expenditures Given The OK By County Council
Even with all the American Rescue Plan Act money Kosciusko County has spent so far, it still has about $5 million left. The county and all other jurisdictions that received ARPA funds have until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate the money and until Dec. 31, 2026, to fully expend it.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
WNDU
Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A California woman was arrested in LaPorte County on a meth possession charge following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. Just after 2:05 p.m. on Monday near the 48-mile marker, a deputy noticed a passenger vehicle traveling east that had front windows with tint so dark that the driver couldn’t be seen.
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty but mentally ill in deadly stabbing
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder for his role in the stabbing death of a 73-year-old Elkhart County man. Samuel Byfield is accused of stabbing Wayne Bontrager back on Feb. 14, 2022. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Byfield was test-driving a vehicle that Bontrager was selling in the area of County Road 26, east of County Road 22, when the two got into an altercation. That’s when Byfield reportedly pulled Bontrager from the vehicle and attacked him with a knife.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man stopped for multiple traffic infractions, faces several charges
A Goshen man faces a slew of charges after being stopped for multiple traffic infractions. The man was pulled over, around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, near the intersection of Clinton Street and 5th Street. Details about the confrontation were not released by police, but by the time officers...
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, North US 31 and East CR 50N, Rochester. Driver: Dane R. Paul, 41, Burlington. Paul struck a deer with his vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 4:22...
News Now Warsaw
Fire Chief stepping down after a year with WWFT
WARSAW — Garrett Holderman, who was hired as the fire chief for Warsaw-Wayne Fire territory last year has announced plans to resign. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Holderman announced his intention to resign effective Feb. 7. He cited personal family reasons for his decision...
Times-Union Newspaper
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
WNDU
Two men arrested after separate stolen car chases within 24 hours in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested after two separate stolen car chases in Elkhart within 24 hours of each other. According to the Elkhart Police Department, on Monday, an officer attempted to pull over a suspicious Buick Regal reportedly stolen a day before in the 900 block of Johnson Street around 4:50 p.m.
WNDU
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a car struck him on Wednesday evening in Elkhart. According to the Elkhart Police Department, authorities responded to the 2700 block of Johnson Street, just south of County Road 6, around 6:47 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Camry...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Signs Contract For Fire Coverage With Washington Township
PIERCETON — Pierceton’s fire department setup has changed. At its regular meeting on Monday, the Pierceton Town Council approved signing a sixth-month contract with Washington Township for fire coverage. Previously, the fire department was its own entity and partnered with both the town and the township. The town...
Times-Union Newspaper
Macy Boy Severely Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash
PERU - Tuesday at approximately 8:05 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North, in which three people were injured. The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police Senior...
Comments / 0