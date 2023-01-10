Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
Times-Union Newspaper
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
WANE-TV
Bank plans downtown presence with regional HQ, branch on West Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another sign the boom in Allen County has not slowed down is the announcement that another bank is moving to downtown Fort Wayne. F&M Bank, formerly Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with headquarters in Archbold, Ohio, will open its regional headquarters and a branch at 128 W. Wayne St. this summer, across the street from J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House and Creative Women of the World.
Jay Co. group rallies to save iconic landmark
A group in Portland, IN is trying to save a well-known landmark from being torn down.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.13.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:30 a.m. Wednesday - Cory Alan Reid Conley, 30, of 728 E. Clark St., #D, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 11:37 a.m. Wednesday - Katryna Marie Williams, 38, South Bend,...
WANE-TV
‘Fields of Grace’ sports complex planned for New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A plan is in the works to build a massive sports and convention complex in New Haven. Plans are still in the preliminary stages; however, the complex, called “Fields of Grace,” would have both indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The facilities would...
WANE-TV
ISP investigating November crash that damaged US 30 overpass bridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a November 2022 crash that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33. According to ISP, the crash occurred Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and involved a semitruck hauling a John Deere excavator.
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
Times-Union Newspaper
Elliott Remembered As A ‘Community Leader’
John Elliott, 78, who was known in Warsaw and Kosciusko County for his many community involvements before moving out of state to be closer to family in 2019, died Sunday. “He was a community leader. There’s no question about that. Any organization he was involved in, he put his whole self into,” said Jean Northenor, former Kosciusko County Republican Party chair.
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Dine: The Best Breakfast Spots in Fort Wayne – 2023
Get ready to rise and shine in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the breakfast scene is sizzling hot!. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, these top breakfast spots will have your taste buds dancing and your stomach grumbling for more. Here are our picks for the best breakfast in Fort Wayne!
Times-Union Newspaper
WCHS Band Booster Hosts ‘Dan’s Fish Fry’
On Saturday, the Warsaw Band Boosters will host a “Dan’s Fish Fry '' fish and chicken fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Warsaw Community High School cafeteria before the boys and girls varsity basketball games. Prices for adults are $12 presale or $13 at the door;...
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Workers add Do it Best sign to Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over a month after Do it Best employees officially moved into the company’s new headquarters at Electric Works, workers added a company sign to the top of the building Tuesday to cement their new location. The 50-foot wide and 21-foot tall sign sits...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Signs Contract For Fire Coverage With Washington Township
PIERCETON — Pierceton’s fire department setup has changed. At its regular meeting on Monday, the Pierceton Town Council approved signing a sixth-month contract with Washington Township for fire coverage. Previously, the fire department was its own entity and partnered with both the town and the township. The town...
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Discusses Trash, Recycling
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council talked out a plan of getting trash and recycling bids from companies for the new year. Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley will send a call for new bids in February, report the bids at the March meeting and the Council can decide on the bids in April. Trash bids will be accepted separately from recycling.
Times-Union Newspaper
Deadline For Optimist Essay Contest Is Feb. 3
It's that time of the year again - Optimist Essay Contest. The local deadline is noon Feb. 3. For instructions, visit the link at www.optimist.org/documents/2023/programs/22-23_essay_application.pdf. Any application for the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club will be returned to Shari Benyousky at juxtapaused@gmail.com and she will respond to verify that she received...
Times-Union Newspaper
Councilman Grose Announces Candidacy For Warsaw Mayor
Longtime District 1 Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose announced Tuesday evening that he will file to run for mayor. “Serving on the Common Council has been a rewarding experience and an absolute privilege,” said Grose in a provided news release. “If elected mayor of Warsaw, this knowledge will greatly assist my efforts to provide sound leadership for our city and the ability to successfully work with other public and private leaders in Warsaw and our surrounding communities.”
Times-Union Newspaper
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a total of $121,550.
wfft.com
Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
