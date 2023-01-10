Janice Fay Blosser, age 74, of Irish Lake, Warsaw, passed away in Fort Wayne's Stillwater Hospice Home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Born in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 5, 1948, Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. Yates Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many roles, mostly in managerial roles.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO