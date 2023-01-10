Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Township Trustees Sponsor Blood Drive
ATWOOD - The Kosciusko County township trustees are sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive at the Atwood Community Building on Jan. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. The township trustees sponsoring the blood drive view this as a gift of blood back to the community for those in need, according to a provided news release. You may sign up online or contact Group Leader Julia Goon to reserve a time slot for your blood donation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert & Esther Pfleiderer Scholarships
The Robert and Esther Pfleiderer four-year scholarship was created by longtime Warsaw residents Bob and Esther Pfleiderer. Bob and Esther were both born and raised in Warsaw. Esther graduated from Manchester College and received her Masters Degree from Purdue University. She taught math in the Warsaw School system for 39 years. She was active in the community and was involved with the work of many community organizations including First Presbyterian Church, Warsaw Community Library, Salvation Army, Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County Historical Society. In 1982 she was selected as Warsaw’s Women of the Year.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local Students, Parents Invited To Attend Free Scholarship Info Sessions
The Kosciusko County Community Foundation is offering three free informational sessions this winter. The sessions are geared toward students who are planning to enroll in post-secondary education during the 2023-24 academic year, according to a news release from the Community Foundation. “At each session, I’ll give an overview of our...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
Times-Union Newspaper
WCHS Band Booster Hosts ‘Dan’s Fish Fry’
On Saturday, the Warsaw Band Boosters will host a “Dan’s Fish Fry '' fish and chicken fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Warsaw Community High School cafeteria before the boys and girls varsity basketball games. Prices for adults are $12 presale or $13 at the door;...
Times-Union Newspaper
Philip R. Wilt Jr.
NORTH MANCHESTER – Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester, and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Philip was born in Windber, Pa., on March 10, 1955, to Philip R. Wilt Sr. and Barbara Custer Wilt Frame. He married Jan Niswander July 30, 1977, in Scalp Level Church of the Brethren.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Discusses Trash, Recycling
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council talked out a plan of getting trash and recycling bids from companies for the new year. Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley will send a call for new bids in February, report the bids at the March meeting and the Council can decide on the bids in April. Trash bids will be accepted separately from recycling.
Times-Union Newspaper
Merit Board Adds New Members, Reorganizes For 2023
With a new sheriff, the makeup of the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Merit Board has changed. The Board met for the first time under Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith on Wednesday. As each sheriff may choose three members of the five-member Board, Smith chose Dana Leon, Bill Kelly and Matt Heiman.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a total of $121,550.
Times-Union Newspaper
Janice Fay Blosser
Janice Fay Blosser, age 74, of Irish Lake, Warsaw, passed away in Fort Wayne's Stillwater Hospice Home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Born in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 5, 1948, Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. Yates Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many roles, mostly in managerial roles.
Times-Union Newspaper
Valley School Board Reorganizes For 2023
AKRON – Thursday, the Tippecanoe Valley School Board reorganized for 2023. Board members David Lash, Todd Hoffman and Tom Bauters were sworn in by deputy treasurer Melinda Kamp after being re-elected to the positions during the Nov. 8 election. After the swearing-in ceremony, officers were approved. Lash was approved...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Signs Contract For Fire Coverage With Washington Township
PIERCETON — Pierceton’s fire department setup has changed. At its regular meeting on Monday, the Pierceton Town Council approved signing a sixth-month contract with Washington Township for fire coverage. Previously, the fire department was its own entity and partnered with both the town and the township. The town...
Times-Union Newspaper
ARPA Expenditures Given The OK By County Council
Even with all the American Rescue Plan Act money Kosciusko County has spent so far, it still has about $5 million left. The county and all other jurisdictions that received ARPA funds have until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate the money and until Dec. 31, 2026, to fully expend it.
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton
Jan. 19 is the date for the free community dinner in Pierceton. The committee is so pleased with the amount of people we serve, that we are going to continue doing a drive-through dinner. It starts at 5 p.m. in the Catholic Church parking lot in Pierceton. Goulash, garlic bread,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Deadline For Optimist Essay Contest Is Feb. 3
It's that time of the year again - Optimist Essay Contest. The local deadline is noon Feb. 3. For instructions, visit the link at www.optimist.org/documents/2023/programs/22-23_essay_application.pdf. Any application for the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club will be returned to Shari Benyousky at juxtapaused@gmail.com and she will respond to verify that she received...
Times-Union Newspaper
Etna Green Council Discusses Possibility of Increasing Sewer Rates.
ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Town Council tabled further discussion on a possible rate increase for residents' sewer bills during its Tuesday meeting. Amber Nielsen, with Baker Tilly, analyzed the town's sewer rates and revenues for 2022 and presented that data to the Council. Etna Green's revenue from its wastewater utility has substantially decreased since Winona Powder Coating installed their own sewer treatment system.
Times-Union Newspaper
Councilman Grose Announces Candidacy For Warsaw Mayor
Longtime District 1 Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose announced Tuesday evening that he will file to run for mayor. “Serving on the Common Council has been a rewarding experience and an absolute privilege,” said Grose in a provided news release. “If elected mayor of Warsaw, this knowledge will greatly assist my efforts to provide sound leadership for our city and the ability to successfully work with other public and private leaders in Warsaw and our surrounding communities.”
Times-Union Newspaper
All-English Performances At Manchester Aims To Make Opera Accessible
NORTH MANCHESTER – Manchester University offers Opera Workshop performances at 2 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Wine Recital Hall on the North Manchester campus. "Everything is sung in English, and we will include supertitles during the performance to make the lyrics even easier to understand," said Debra Lynn, professor of music and director of choral organizations and voice study at Manchester. She works to make opera accessible to modern audiences.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.13.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:30 a.m. Wednesday - Cory Alan Reid Conley, 30, of 728 E. Clark St., #D, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 11:37 a.m. Wednesday - Katryna Marie Williams, 38, South Bend,...
