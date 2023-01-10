Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
Times-Union Newspaper
Councilman Grose Announces Candidacy For Warsaw Mayor
Longtime District 1 Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose announced Tuesday evening that he will file to run for mayor. “Serving on the Common Council has been a rewarding experience and an absolute privilege,” said Grose in a provided news release. “If elected mayor of Warsaw, this knowledge will greatly assist my efforts to provide sound leadership for our city and the ability to successfully work with other public and private leaders in Warsaw and our surrounding communities.”
Times-Union Newspaper
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.13.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:30 a.m. Wednesday - Cory Alan Reid Conley, 30, of 728 E. Clark St., #D, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 11:37 a.m. Wednesday - Katryna Marie Williams, 38, South Bend,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Elliott Remembered As A ‘Community Leader’
John Elliott, 78, who was known in Warsaw and Kosciusko County for his many community involvements before moving out of state to be closer to family in 2019, died Sunday. “He was a community leader. There’s no question about that. Any organization he was involved in, he put his whole self into,” said Jean Northenor, former Kosciusko County Republican Party chair.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
Times-Union Newspaper
ARPA Expenditures Given The OK By County Council
Even with all the American Rescue Plan Act money Kosciusko County has spent so far, it still has about $5 million left. The county and all other jurisdictions that received ARPA funds have until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate the money and until Dec. 31, 2026, to fully expend it.
Times-Union Newspaper
Valley School Board Reorganizes For 2023
AKRON – Thursday, the Tippecanoe Valley School Board reorganized for 2023. Board members David Lash, Todd Hoffman and Tom Bauters were sworn in by deputy treasurer Melinda Kamp after being re-elected to the positions during the Nov. 8 election. After the swearing-in ceremony, officers were approved. Lash was approved...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Signs Contract For Fire Coverage With Washington Township
PIERCETON — Pierceton’s fire department setup has changed. At its regular meeting on Monday, the Pierceton Town Council approved signing a sixth-month contract with Washington Township for fire coverage. Previously, the fire department was its own entity and partnered with both the town and the township. The town...
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
News Now Warsaw
Fire Chief stepping down after a year with WWFT
WARSAW — Garrett Holderman, who was hired as the fire chief for Warsaw-Wayne Fire territory last year has announced plans to resign. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Holderman announced his intention to resign effective Feb. 7. He cited personal family reasons for his decision...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a total of $121,550.
Times-Union Newspaper
John Warren Elliott
John Warren Elliott, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 1944, and was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Elliott; and his mother, Mildred K. Elliott. He moved to Sylvania, Ohio, and attended Sylvania High School, where he played the alto horn in the marching band. He then attended Ohio State University as a recipient of the Charles “Chick” Evans Scholars program, where he played the alto horn for five years as a member of TBDBITL (The Best Damn Band in the Land). After graduating from college, John moved to Winona Lake, where he actively served at the Winona Lake Bible Conferences. During these years, he met and married his beloved wife, Elaine Katherine Leinonen, who survives him.
Times-Union Newspaper
Donald ‘Don’ Palm
Donald "Don" Palm, 88, Winona Lake, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Janice Fay Blosser
Janice Fay Blosser, age 74, of Irish Lake, Warsaw, passed away in Fort Wayne's Stillwater Hospice Home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Born in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 5, 1948, Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. Yates Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many roles, mostly in managerial roles.
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Discusses Trash, Recycling
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council talked out a plan of getting trash and recycling bids from companies for the new year. Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley will send a call for new bids in February, report the bids at the March meeting and the Council can decide on the bids in April. Trash bids will be accepted separately from recycling.
Times-Union Newspaper
Meeting Saturday On Claypool’s 150th
CLAYPOOL - There will be a meeting at the Claypool Lions building on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Events will be planned for Claypool's 150th birthday party to be held June 16 and 17. Anyone unable to attend this meeting is invited to join the planning group on the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Members Organize MLK Event For Monday
With the annual Committee to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon cancelled, a group of community members have decided to organize their own celebration of the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement icon. Local attorney Travis McConnell said he and Sara Strahan, along with others, will be holding the evening...
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert Calvin Haywood
Robert “Bob” Calvin Haywood, 65, died Jan. 9, 2023. Bob was in Warsaw on Nov. 6, 1957, to Calvin and Bertha Richardson Haywood. Bob married Brenda Burkhart in winter 1978. A celebration of Bob’s life will be at First Freewill Baptist Church of Kosciusko County Saturday, Jan. 14 with visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastors Terry Bradford and Hedgel Lee Perry officiating. Burial will be private.
Times-Union Newspaper
Merit Board Adds New Members, Reorganizes For 2023
With a new sheriff, the makeup of the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Merit Board has changed. The Board met for the first time under Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith on Wednesday. As each sheriff may choose three members of the five-member Board, Smith chose Dana Leon, Bill Kelly and Matt Heiman.
