Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Janice Fay Blosser
Janice Fay Blosser, age 74, of Irish Lake, Warsaw, passed away in Fort Wayne's Stillwater Hospice Home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Born in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 5, 1948, Jan, as many knew her, was the daughter of Estel F. and Hazel M. Yates Blevins. She spent her formative years in the Springfield area and graduated from school there. She spent much of her professional life working in retail; many would remember her from Goodwill, Tepes and the Eagles. She was a hard worker and served in many roles, mostly in managerial roles.
Times-Union Newspaper
Philip R. Wilt Jr.
NORTH MANCHESTER – Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester, and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Philip was born in Windber, Pa., on March 10, 1955, to Philip R. Wilt Sr. and Barbara Custer Wilt Frame. He married Jan Niswander July 30, 1977, in Scalp Level Church of the Brethren.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert ‘Bob’ Allen Simon
SYRACUSE – Robert “Bob” Allen Simon died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bob was born in North Webster on Oct. 24, 1940, to H. Max Simon and Elnora B. Gilbert Simon. He served in the United States Airforce; he was stationed several places, most notably in San Antonio, Texas, and Libya.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert Calvin Haywood
Robert “Bob” Calvin Haywood, 65, died Jan. 9, 2023. Bob was in Warsaw on Nov. 6, 1957, to Calvin and Bertha Richardson Haywood. Bob married Brenda Burkhart in winter 1978. A celebration of Bob’s life will be at First Freewill Baptist Church of Kosciusko County Saturday, Jan. 14 with visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastors Terry Bradford and Hedgel Lee Perry officiating. Burial will be private.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert & Esther Pfleiderer Scholarships
The Robert and Esther Pfleiderer four-year scholarship was created by longtime Warsaw residents Bob and Esther Pfleiderer. Bob and Esther were both born and raised in Warsaw. Esther graduated from Manchester College and received her Masters Degree from Purdue University. She taught math in the Warsaw School system for 39 years. She was active in the community and was involved with the work of many community organizations including First Presbyterian Church, Warsaw Community Library, Salvation Army, Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County Historical Society. In 1982 she was selected as Warsaw’s Women of the Year.
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Troutman
Larry Troutman, 73, Columbia City, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
Times-Union Newspaper
Alice Karesh
SYRACUSE – Alice Karesh, 79, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Syracuse. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
John Warren Elliott
John Warren Elliott, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Aug. 7, 1944, and was preceded in death by his father, Joseph G. Elliott; and his mother, Mildred K. Elliott. He moved to Sylvania, Ohio, and attended Sylvania High School, where he played the alto horn in the marching band. He then attended Ohio State University as a recipient of the Charles “Chick” Evans Scholars program, where he played the alto horn for five years as a member of TBDBITL (The Best Damn Band in the Land). After graduating from college, John moved to Winona Lake, where he actively served at the Winona Lake Bible Conferences. During these years, he met and married his beloved wife, Elaine Katherine Leinonen, who survives him.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.13.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:30 a.m. Wednesday - Cory Alan Reid Conley, 30, of 728 E. Clark St., #D, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 11:37 a.m. Wednesday - Katryna Marie Williams, 38, South Bend,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Stephen Hesley
SYRACUSE – Stephen Hesley, 73, Syracuse, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Syracuse. To send condolences, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, North US 31 and East CR 50N, Rochester. Driver: Dane R. Paul, 41, Burlington. Paul struck a deer with his vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 4:22...
Times-Union Newspaper
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
WANE-TV
$1M Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket sold in Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — One lucky person who recently purchased a Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket in DeKalb County may just be sitting on a million bucks. Hoosier Lottery announced Thursday a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 1100 W. 7th St. in Auburn for Wednesday’s drawing.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
Times-Union Newspaper
Meeting Saturday On Claypool’s 150th
CLAYPOOL - There will be a meeting at the Claypool Lions building on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Events will be planned for Claypool's 150th birthday party to be held June 16 and 17. Anyone unable to attend this meeting is invited to join the planning group on the...
Times-Union Newspaper
WCHS Band Booster Hosts ‘Dan’s Fish Fry’
On Saturday, the Warsaw Band Boosters will host a “Dan’s Fish Fry '' fish and chicken fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Warsaw Community High School cafeteria before the boys and girls varsity basketball games. Prices for adults are $12 presale or $13 at the door;...
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
Comments / 0